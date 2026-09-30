‘Dil Le Gayee’ fame Jasbir Jassi takes a dig at those making big promises for Punjab: ‘Let Punjab remain Punjab’  

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Singer Jasbir Jassi, best known for his popular track ‘Dil Le Gayee’, has seemingly taken an indirect dig at those making various promises about changing Punjab.

Jassi shared his thoughts on Instagram, questioning the growing number of people he described as outsiders who, according to him, have been coming to Punjab with different messages and promises. Sharing his photos, the ‘Koka’ singer wrote, “Bahar waaale saaare punjab nu Samjhaun aaa gye aa, koi kehnda Dharam parvartan naa ho jaaave, koi kehndi Punjab da bhala karan Aaye aaan, koi kehnda Nasha khattam karna, koi kehnda assin punjab nu Rangla bna dena, koi kehnda punjab Paris Bna dena.” (All these outsiders have come to Punjab to explain things to us. One says there should be no religious conversions, another says they have come to work for Punjab’s betterment, someone says they will eradicate drugs, another says they will make Punjab ‘Rangla’, and someone else says they will turn Punjab into Paris,” he said.

Jasbir then made his message clear, saying, “yaaaar Punjab nuu Punjab rehan doo Apna kamm karo jaaake Tuanu koi problem hoyee taan dassyo.” “Yaar, just let Punjab remain Punjab. Go and do your own work. If you face any problem, let us know.”

In the images, Jasbir Jassi can be seen striking different poses for the camera.

Recently, Jasbir made headlines after expressing his gratitude to actress Neena Gupta for visiting his rehearsal session and encouraging the performing artists. The singer shared video from the rehearsal on Instagram, thanking the actress for taking the time to meet the artists and cheer them on. He said Neena’s presence during the session boosted the performers’ morale as they prepared for their upcoming performance.

He wrote, “Reharsal te saade Punjab de Artists da Hounsla vadhaun vaaste Bahut Bahut Dhanwad Neena jii.” (“Thank you so much, Neena ji, for coming to our rehearsal and boosting the morale of our artists from Punjab.”)

Jasbir Jassi has several popular songs to his credit and has made a mark in the Punjabi music industry over the years. His well-known tracks include “Dil Le Gayee,” “Kudi Kudi” and “Laung Da Lashkara.” He has also ventured into Bollywood music, with “Koka” from the film “Patiala House.”

--IANS

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