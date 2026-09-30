Wamiqa Gabbi on playing Jyoti Nikam in ‘Prahaar’: ‘I realized how important a role she has played in Ujjwal sir’s journey’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi has opened up about portraying Jyoti Nikam in the upcoming film ‘Prahaar.’

She shared how meeting the real-life figure helped her understand the important role she has played in the life and journey of Ujjwal Nikam. Speaking at the trailer launch of 'Prahaar,' Wamiqa recalled meeting Jyoti before stepping into the character on screen and said the interaction gave her a deeper understanding of the person behind the role.

Talking about meeting Jyoti before stepping into her life on screen, Wamiqa said, “When I met Jyoti ma’am, I realized how important a role she has played in Ujjwal sir’s journey. I was very happy that I got a chance to play this role in the film.”

“Jyoti ma’am, I love you. You are such a strong person, and I am honored that I got to play you. I am grateful that I got to know you and could show a brief part of your life in the film. I think the way you have handled your life, the way you have taken care of everyone, is commendable. I love you,” she added.

Directed by Avinash Arun, ‘Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam’ features Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in key roles. The film draws from the life and career of Ujjwal Nikam, the prominent lawyer who represented the prosecution in the trial of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack accused Ajmal Kasab.

Wamiqa Gabbi recently spoke about her initial hesitation before taking on the role of Jyoti Nikam, wife of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, in the upcoming film 'Prahaar.' The actress appeared on ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 18’ alongside Ujjwal Nikam. During the appearance, Wamiqa revealed that she was initially unsure about portraying Jyoti, given that the film is based on real-life personalities.

The film is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

--IANS

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