Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gets parents inked for the first time: ‘Things you succumb to for your kids’

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Television actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently celebrated her special bond with her parents by getting inked alongside them.

Sharing glimpses of the special moment on Instagram, the ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’ actress opened up about how her parents continue to be her source of comfort and strength despite the demands of their individual lives and the distance between them. “Through different countries, time zones, cities, work schedules, individual lives, constant hustle; I know I miss being there as much as I would want to. And I am unable to show up like I wish to. But everyday, I think of you all without amiss. And then my nervous system feels safe,” she wrote.

The actress added that no matter where they are, the family continues to support and pray for one another.

“For I know wherever we might be; we are always backing each other and praying for each other. Perhaps love is not always flashy. Perhaps it’s about surviving the chaos and silences together,” Nimrit said.

Sharing a glimpse of her parents getting inked, she humorously wrote, “Mom & Dad’s first. Things you succumb to for your kids. That weird family on Pinterest? I think of you three every time I see it.”

Through the post, Nimrit highlighted the strong bond she shares with her parents and the ways in which families remain connected despite busy schedules, distance, and the chaos of everyday life.”

The carousel of images features Nimrit alongside her parents as they proudly show off their matching tattoos.

On the professional front, Nimrit Kaur recently featured alongside actor Tiger Shroff in the music video ‘Bepanaah’. The actress described the experience of collaborating with Tiger as “truly inspiring.”

Nimrat said, “Working with Tiger has been an absolute blast his passion and dedication to every frame is truly inspiring. I had to match his energy, and I want to thank choreographer Bosco, his choreography pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. This song is special because it celebrates style, rhythm, and chemistry, and I can't wait for everyone to see the magic we’ve created on screen.”

--IANS

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