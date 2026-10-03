October 03, 2026 10:23 PM हिंदी

FSSAI cracks down on 'unsafe' Nestle product at ‘The Lalit’; hotel chain responds (Lead)

FSSAI cracks down on 'unsafe' Nestle product at ‘The Lalit’; hotel chain responds (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Saturday said that it ordered immediate action against the sale of a Nestle dairy product after a laboratory analysis determined that a sample of Nestle Low Fat Dairy Whitener obtained from Bharat Hotels Ltd (The Lalit) was unsafe.

The regulator subsequently issued a notice to Bharat Hotels Ltd and directed the hotel operator to prohibit the sale of the identified product pending further proceedings.

Responding to the development, Vivek Shukla, CEO of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, said the dairy whitener was a packaged product procured from Nestlé India and that the hotel had acted promptly after receiving communication from the regulator.

"The product was collected by FSSAI from The LaLiT New Delhi around three months ago. Upon receiving the communication, we immediately contacted Nestlé India and also discontinued its use, removing all packets from our operations," Shukla said.

He maintained that the issue concerning the product's regulatory compliance was between FSSAI and Nestlé India and not with the hotel operator.

He added that The Lalit remains committed to maintaining the highest food safety standards and complying with all applicable regulations.

Meanwhile, Nestlé India asserted that the product is safe for consumption and meets all regulatory requirements.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, the company said its "Low Fat Dairy Whitener" complies with prescribed food safety norms.

Moreover, the FMCG firm argued that phosphorus is naturally present in milk and milk-based products and that the laboratory findings cited by the regulator measured total phosphorus without distinguishing between naturally occurring phosphorus and phosphorus added as a food additive.

According to the company, the product remains within the prescribed limits for added phosphorus under Food Safety and Standards Regulations, including on an "as consumed" basis.

Notably, the FSSAI said the hotel operator had also been given an opportunity to challenge the findings and file an appeal against the Food Analyst's report within the prescribed period under the provisions of the food safety law. Pending any further proceedings, the regulator directed the FBO to immediately prohibit the sale of the identified product.

--IANS

ag/

LATEST NEWS

Sarthak Ranjan returns to Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for season opener against Bengal in the upcoming 2026-27 domestic season. Photo credit: DDCA

Sarthak Ranjan returns to Delhi's Ranji Trophy squad for season opener against Bengal

Kapil Dev hails Pranavi Urs for showing ‘nerves of steel’ for historic Asian Games gold medal on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

Kapil Dev hails Pranavi Urs for showing ‘nerves of steel’ for historic Asian Games gold

‘We played a nice brand of hockey’: Head coach Craig Fulton lauds India after Asian Games gold medal defence in the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Saturday. Photo credit:

‘We played a nice brand of hockey’: Coach Fulton lauds India after Asian Games gold medal defence

Regulatory frameworks need to evolve with rapidly changing environment: NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Gauba

Regulatory frameworks need to evolve with rapidly changing environment: NITI Aayog’s Rajiv Gauba

Two MPs from Mamata Banerjee-led faction removed from key Parliamentary panels

Two MPs from Mamata Banerjee-led faction removed from key Parliamentary panels

Punjab FC set for semifinal clash against Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the 126th IFA Shield at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Sunday. Photo credit: Punjab FC

IFA Shield: Punjab FC set for semis clash with Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ & 'gold digger'

Rakhi Sawant slams Govinda’s rumoured girlfriend, Komal Rani, calls her ‘pati chor’ & 'gold digger'

Great answer to all critics, Hockey India Secretary Bhola Nath hails orange jersey after Asian Games gold sweep in Aichi-Nagoya.

Great answer to all critics, HI Secy Bhola Nath hails orange jersey after Asian Games gold sweep

Adani Airports to partially redevelop North section of Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1B

Adani Airports to partially redevelop North section of Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 1B

More than 50 detained during protests at Jantar Mantar

More than 50 detained during protests at Jantar Mantar