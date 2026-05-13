From trimming carcade to WFH to no vehicle day: Bihar CM announces austerity measures to save fuel

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced a series of measures on Wednesday to slash government spending on fuel and enhance energy conservation efforts, in the wake of the protracted stalemate in West Asia due to the Iran-US war.

The slew of announcements by the Bihar Chief Minister comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s public appeal to minimise petrol and diesel dependency, curtail unnecessary expenses and also promote work from home culture, wherever possible.

The Chief Minister took to his social media handle on X, to inform about the decision taken to minimise use of vehicles in the state, ranging from curtailing of carcade pertaining to ministers, including his own convoy, to the introduction of ‘no vehicle day’ once a week.

Reiterating PM Modi’s call for energy conservation efforts, the Chief Minister said that a decision has been taken to reduce or minimise the number of vehicles in his own carcade.

“An appeal has been made to the ministers, Chairpersons and members of the Corporation Board, all office-bearers, and public representatives to attend public programmes without additional vehicles,” the CM stated.

He further stated, “All departments of the state government have been directed to ensure arrangements for all types of conferences or government meetings through video conferencing.”

The CM Samrat Choudhary also urged the people to reduce usage of personal vehicles and use alternative sources of public transport, including Metro, bus, auto and other forms of transport.

“Instructions have been given to minimise the use of palm oil in canteens operating in government offices of the province,” he informed.

“Advice has been given to promote the culture of work from home in government and private offices,” he further wrote.

In a one-of-its-kind initiative, the Bihar CM has also made a fervent appeal to the people to organise a 'no vehicle day' once a week, where a collective campaign could be taken to shun vehicles and go green in the national interest.

--IANS

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