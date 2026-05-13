Sachet Parampara's 'Kaamil' shows the art of communicating without words

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Singer and composer duo Sachet-Parampara are back with another emotional number, "Kaamil". Presented by T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, the song explores the space where silence is able to express more than words ever could.

The music video, which has been directed by Shrishti Riya Jain, includes a massive flashback of memories that slowly turn into moments of hurt and silence. It beautifully chronicles the journey from happy flashes of togetherness to the loneliness that follows.

Sung and composed by Sachet-Parampara, "Kaamil" enjoys lyrics provided by Kausar Munir. The track speaks about the kind of heartbreak that does not rush, but slowly sinks in, resulting in emptiness, overthinking, and that painful realisation of someone’s worth only after they’re gone.

Shedding further light on their latest track, Sachet-Parampara shared, “Every time we create music, our only goal is to give sound to the feelings most people carry silently. The love our audience has shown us over the years has meant everything, and with ‘Kaamil,’ we wanted to give something back - a voice to the emotions they may not always be able to express."

"With ‘Kaamil,’ every melody, every note and every layer was crafted to carry the weight of that kind of heartbreak. It's like composing a letter you never send, but giving it a melody still matters, because sometimes just expressing it is enough. We wanted listeners to feel every bit of it, and if they find pieces of their own story in it, find peace in knowing that even their unspoken feelings have a song - ‘Kaamil'," they went on to add.

As soon as the soulful number was shared on social media, music lovers flooded the comment section with encouraging remarks.

'Kaamil' is now streaming on all platforms, and the music video is out on the T-Series YouTube channel.

--IANS

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