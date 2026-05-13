Randeep Hooda opens up on his connection with the real-life cop Avinash Mishra for his OTT show

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Randeep Hooda, who is gearing up for the release of the upcoming season of his streaming show ‘Inspector Avinash’, has spoken up on his connection with the real life cop, Avinash Mishra on whom the titular character is based.

The upcoming season of the show dives deeper into the emotional and psychological battles of its characters. For Randeep Hooda, stepping into the shoes of Inspector Avinash Mishra once again was not just about performance, but about reconnecting with the real-life man who inspired the series.

Speaking about the impact the real-life officer had on his preparation, Randeep shared, “When I first read the script, the character felt like a blank slate, and I was not sure which direction to take. That changed when I met the real-life inspiration for the series, Inspector Avinash Mishra. Spending time with him helped me discover the character on a much deeper level, his physicality, his accent, his worldview, and the way he deals with people and situations”.

Randeep further mentioned that Avinash Mishra remained closely involved during the shoot and often visited the sets in Lucknow and Mumbai. He shared, “I would often talk to him and simply be in his presence, observing him closely so I could adapt my own physicality and mindset to reflect his personality. His family and friends often say that I came so close to portraying him that, in long shots, it is hard to tell whether it is him or me, which I take as a huge compliment”.

The actor also credited the real Inspector Avinash Mishra’s stories, experiences, and guidance for helping him bring authenticity and emotional depth to the role.

“Without his stories, insights and guidance, it would have been impossible to bring such depth and uniqueness to the character and the events portrayed in the series”, he added.

Season 2 now explores even darker and more emotionally charged territory for the character, with Avinash navigating high-pressure situations that challenge both his personal and professional life.

‘Inspector Avinash’ season 2 is set to premiere on May 15, 2026 on JioHotstar.

--IANS

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