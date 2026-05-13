From India, for the world: Uber to launch 1st data centre in India with Adani Group

Ahmedabad, May 13 (IANS) Ride-hailing major Uber is setting up its first data centre in India in partnership with the Adani Group as the country rapidly emerges as a major innovation hub for the company, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said on Wednesday.

Sharing details about the development after meeting Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani here, the Uber CEO said India is rapidly becoming a leading innovation hub for the global mobility platform.

“Great to meet Gautam Adani in Ahmedabad this morning and build on our existing partnership with the Adani group,” he said in a post on social media platform X.

“As India fast emerges as a leading innovation hub for Uber, we are setting up our first data centre in the country with the Adani Group to test and deploy our tech,” he added.

The proposed data centre is expected to support Uber’s growing technology and innovation operations in India, which has increasingly become an important market for the company not only in mobility services but also in engineering and product development.

“Ready later this year, this investment will help us build at scale - from India, for the world,” the CEO stated.

The latest partnership announcement comes at a time when the Adani Group is rapidly expanding its digital infrastructure footprint in India.

Last month, it was announced that AdaniConneX, the Adani Group’s data centre joint venture with EdgeConneX, is leading the development of a 1 GW AI-ready data centre platform in Visakhapatnam.

According to an official statement issued on April 28, the ambitious project is backed by an investment of nearly $10 billion from the Adani Group and reflects the conglomerate’s long-term commitment to building large-scale digital infrastructure to support India’s next phase of technological and economic growth.

As the lead infrastructure partner, AdaniConneX is developing scalable, AI-ready data centre infrastructure, supported by a robust and integrated energy ecosystem.

--IANS

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