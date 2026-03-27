March 27, 2026 11:53 AM हिंदी

From stepper workout to singing: Twinkle Khanna lists how she spends time between shoots

From stepper workouts to singing: Twinkle Khanna lists how she spends time between shoots

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna, who is married to Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, gave a glimpse into how she makes the most of downtime on shoots, revealing a mix of productivity and practicality.

Twinkle took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself with a text overlay that read: “The things I do on a shoot while I am waiting.”

The clip then pans to Twinkle doing a workout on the steps, practice Bhramari, sing and remove creases from her clothes.

She captioned the clip: “Things I do while I wait for a shoot to start: use the staircase as my gym, practice aggressive Bhramari, sing, scratch out lines, and use my hairdryer to remove creases from my clothes. What do you do when you are bored?”

Twinkle met Akshay for the first time during a photo session for a magazine. They got married in 2001 and together have a son, Aarav and a daughter, Nitara.

Talking about Akshay, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film “Bhooth Bangla”.

The upcoming horror comedy is by Priyadarshan. It brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The film will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

It marks Priyadarshan's second Hindi-language horror comedy film following Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), both of which star Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, and Manoj Joshi.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Akshay Kumar’s production company, Cape of Good Films. "Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on April 10.

--IANS

dc/

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