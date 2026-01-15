January 15, 2026 8:35 PM हिंदी

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor - Which Booth did B-Town celebs vote at in the BMC election?

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor - Which Booth did B-Town celebs vote at in the BMC election?

Mumbai Jan 15 (IANS) Mumbai witnessed a good turnout of Bollywood celebrities at polling booths across the city on BMC election day. From Bandra to Juhu area of Mumbai, here's where veteran actors and younger celebrities were seen casting their votes.

Bollywood stars Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhavi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor voted at the booth centred at St Anne’s School, Bandra. Veteran stars Saira Banu, Gulzar were also seen casting their vote at the same centre.

Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were seen at their stylish best, at the Duruelo Convent School in Bandra West, to cast their votes.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan along with filmmaker Subhash Ghai and actress Amrita Arora were seen casting their votes at the Mount Mary Convent in Bandra, at different hours of the day.

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar along with actress cum author wife Twinkle Khanna were seen exercising their voting right at the Gandhi Shikshan Bhavan, Juhu.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, and star Shraddha Kapoor also casted their votes at the same location.

Veteran stars Hema Malini, Paresh Rawal, Sonali Bendre, Bhagyashree, and actors Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor were seen visiting Jamnabai Narsee School in Juhu.

While actor John Abraham was spotted at the Rizvi College in Bandra, actress Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen at St Xavier’s in Juhu to cast their votes.

Talking about the BMC elections, the polling for the 29 municipal corporations began on January 15, at 7.30 AM and concluded at 5.30 PM.

According to the State Election Commission, arrangements were made across 39,147 polling stations, equipped with 43,958 Control Units and 87,916 Ballot Units. In Mumbai, there were 10,111 polling stations with 11,349 Control Units and 22,698 Ballot Units.

Elections were being held in municipal corporations across major cities, including Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Vasai-Virar, Mira-Bhayandar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Amravati, Akola, Latur, Jalgaon, Dhule, Jalna, Chandrapur, Parbhani, Nanded-Waghala, Panvel, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Malegaon, Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad, Ichalkaranji, Ahilyanagar, and Ulhasnagar.

--IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat Giants' Sophine Devine credits match-up awareness and execution in smashing Sneh Rana for 32 runs in an over in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Devine credits match-up awareness and execution in smashing Rana for 32 runs

England Spinner Shoaib Bashir joins Derbyshire on a two-year deal after Ashes snub

England Spinner Shoaib Bashir joins Derbyshire on a two-year deal after Ashes snub

Battleground BMC: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to sweep Mumbai civic polls, say Exit Polls

Battleground BMC: BJP-Shiv Sena alliance set to sweep Mumbai civic polls, say Exit Polls

Discrimination, violence, forced marriage: Report highlights plight of Christians in Pakistan (File image)

Discrimination, violence, forced marriage: Report highlights plight of Christians in Pakistan

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor - Which Booth did B-Town celebs vote at in the BMC election?

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor to Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor - Which Booth did B-Town celebs vote at in the BMC election?

Lakshya Sen beats Kenta Nishimoto to reach QFs; Srikanth, Prannoy crash out of the Indian Open 2026 badminton tournament at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo credit: BAI

India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen beats Kenta Nishimoto to reach QFs; Srikanth, Prannoy crash out

'Propaganda': Kiren Rijiju on claims of ill-treatment of minorities

'Propaganda': Kiren Rijiju on claims of ill-treatment of minorities

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal - stars step out in style to cast their vote

From Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, to Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal - stars step out in style to cast their vote in BMC election

Blaming IMF bailouts an attempt by Pak to gloss over its own dereliction of duty: Report

Blaming IMF bailouts an attempt by Pak to gloss over its own dereliction of duty: Report

New US envoy Gor got on to right start from first day, opines Shashi Tharoor

New US envoy Gor got on to right start from first day, opines Shashi Tharoor