From Rohtak to Delhi, Bimla Banwala’s 100-race journey finds another milestone at Delhi Half Marathon

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) At 58, Rohtak-based runner Bimla Banwala is preparing to add another chapter to a remarkable endurance journey as she lines up for the Delhi Half Marathon, having already completed more than 100 races since taking up running during the pandemic in 2020.

What began as an effort to remain active has grown into a lasting passion for Bimla, who has completed more than 50 half marathons, five full marathons, 10Ks, and several other long-distance races. She now participates in around 10 events every year, with the joy of running rather than the numbers driving her commitment.

“I started running in 2020, and since then it has become a very important part of my life. I enjoy running in marathon races, and after running, I feel good and have positive energy; my mind remains fresh,” says Bimla.

Her running journey has taken her to some of India's biggest road races. A regular participant in Procam International’s marquee events, Bimla has completed the Procam Slam, besides featuring in the Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Mumbai Marathon, Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata and TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

But running has also become a family affair.

Bimla's husband, Chandrapal Banwala, has joined her on the road, with the couple travelling together to participate in races across the country. Their shared commitment to running has earned them the affectionate tag of a “power couple” within their running community.

For Chandrapal, a former Army man who joined the forces in 1987, sport has long been part of his life. He was introduced to disciplines such as wrestling during his service years, while running became a major pursuit after the pandemic. Since then, he has completed numerous marathons and ultra-marathons and has also registered several podium finishes.

“I have become so passionate about running that I don’t see anything else. Running has become such an integral part of my life, and I truly believe there is nothing better for one’s health,” says Chandrapal.

Together, the Banwalas have travelled to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru for races, turning what started as an individual fitness pursuit into a shared experience. Their participation has also made running an important part of their routine and a source of companionship.

For Bimla, the significance of the journey extends well beyond completing a race. Five years after she first took up running, the sport has become a source of fitness, positivity and mental freshness.

Now, as the Delhi Half Marathon brings runners back to the capital's streets, Bimla will return to the start line with more than a century of races behind her. At 58, she continues to embrace each event not as a destination, but as another opportunity to run, stay active and discover where the next stretch of the journey can take her.

--IANS

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