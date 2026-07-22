From Rahul’s attack to BJP’s counter: NEET protest triggers fresh political showdown (Lead)

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) While Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday sharpened his attack on the Centre over what he described as a “rigged” education system and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak controversy, the BJP launched a strong counterattack, accusing the Congress leader of using students as a political tool.

As the political battle intensified, several Opposition leaders came out in Rahul Gandhi’s defence, condemning police action against protesters and backing calls for accountability over examination irregularities.

Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi alleged that India’s education system had been systematically damaged under the present government, claiming that 152 examination paper leaks over the past decade had affected nearly 7.5 crore students and their families without a single conviction.

He said students from poor and middle-class families were being denied equal opportunities despite years of hard work and financial sacrifices.

Calling the ongoing protests legitimate, he accused the government of suppressing students through force, termed Dharmendra Pradhan “corrupt and incompetent,” demanded his resignation, sought accountability for those responsible for the NEET lapses, and called for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations and accused the Congress of politicising the issue instead of allowing reforms to take their course.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged that the Congress and the Samajwadi Party were provoking students and indulging in politics at the cost of the nation.

Referring to the Opposition’s protest near the Prime Minister’s residence, he claimed the Congress was attempting to create law-and-order problems and anarchy under the pretext of supporting students.

He also accused the Opposition of repeatedly trying to instigate different sections of society after failing to gain public support on other issues.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam was equally critical of the Opposition, alleging that Rahul Gandhi wanted to convert democracy into “mobocracy” and push the country towards instability.

While maintaining that genuine student concerns deserved attention, he claimed the protests had gone beyond students’ interests and were being used to create disorder.

He also questioned the conduct of demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, alleging that the agitation had ceased to be a purely student-led movement.

Echoing similar concerns, several NEET-qualified candidates said they supported action against paper leaks but opposed the growing political colour being given to the protests.

Students said education reforms and preventing future leaks should remain the focus rather than political mobilisation. Some argued that ensuring accountability and strengthening the examination system would be more meaningful than demanding the resignation of the Education Minister.

However, Rahul Gandhi found support from several Opposition leaders. Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik reiterated his demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation and strongly condemned the alleged police assault on protesting students and the rough treatment meted out to Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders.

He described the police action as shocking and said the BJD would continue its agitation over the issue.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray also accused the Centre of abandoning dialogue in favour of repression, asserting that a democratic government should engage with agitating students rather than suppress them.

He termed the police action against protesters, particularly women, unacceptable and said demanding a minister’s resignation was a legitimate democratic right.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK president C. Joseph Vijay condemned Rahul Gandhi’s detention and described the police action against student protesters as undemocratic. Reiterating his long-standing opposition to NEET, he renewed the demand for scrapping the examination and called for greater powers for states over education policy, saying the current system had caused immense hardship to students and their families.

--IANS

brt/dan