July 22, 2026 10:24 PM हिंदी

Adani Defence, DRDO to develop India's next-gen airborne surveillance platform for IAF

Adani Defence, DRDO to develop India's next-gen airborne surveillance platform for IAF

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) In a bid to develop India's next-generation airborne surveillance programme for the Indian Air Force (IAF), Adani Defence and Aerospace and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have signed a landmark agreement for AEW&C-MKII, India's next-generation Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) programme.

The programme makes Adani Defence & Aerospace the first private Indian company to be entrusted with the development, integration and lifecycle support of an airborne mission platform of this scale and complexity.

Adani Defence and DRDO will jointly develop, manufacture and integrate the airborne mission systems on six modified Airbus A321 aircraft for the IAF. The programme also includes integrated logistics, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), and technical support for up to 30 years. The induction for AEW&C-MKII is planned for 2032-33.

Described as the “eyes in the skies”, AEW&C aircraft are among the most critical assets in modern air warfare.

They provide long-range surveillance, early threat detection and real-time command and control, enabling faster, better-informed operational decisions.

AEW&C-MKII will significantly enhance the IAF's situational awareness, force coordination and network-centric operations.

The collaboration combines DRDO's expertise in defence research and mission systems with the capabilities of Adani Defence & Aerospace in advanced manufacturing, systems integration and lifecycle support, creating one of India's most advanced indigenous airborne surveillance platforms.

With only five countries — the United States, France, Israel, China and Sweden — having developed indigenous AEW&C capabilities, AEW&C-MKII will place India among this select group. The platform will be integrated with the Indian Air Force's Integrated Air Command & Control System (IACCS), the nationwide command-and-control network that links surveillance, air defence and operational assets in real time.

This integration will strengthen national air defence through faster decision-making, seamless battlespace coordination and enhanced operational responsiveness.

—IANS

na/

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