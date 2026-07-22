Matt Damon reveals he worked with female stunt double in ‘The Odyssey’

Los Angeles, July 22 (IANS) Hollywood actor Matt Damon, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his recently released epic ‘The Odyssey’, has revealed that he had a female stunt double on the sets of the film.

The 55-year-old actor stars alongside the likes of Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron in ‘The Odyssey’ helmed by Christopher Nolan.

The actor appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and revealed that he used a female stunt double on film.

The actor shared, "When we did the forced perspective stuff of the Laestrygonians, there were these stunt men who were all seven feet. My double was a woman, a female stunt performer, who had the greatest arms I’ve ever seen”.

The actor recalled meeting his stunt double on set and expressed his gratitude toward her "for all the work she put in".

The actor said that his stunt double was used in the scene "where you see these giants looming over me".

He further mentioned, “It was almost 100 percent my arms in the movie. You gotta give it up where it’s due”.

Matt previously described playing Odysseus in The Odyssey as the most rewarding experience of his acting career.

‘The Odyssey’ is based on Homer's ancient Greek epic of the same name. The film marks Nolan's first venture into large-scale mythological storytelling, and follows the legendary journey of Odysseus as he struggles to return home after the Trojan War.

The film has been shot using cutting-edge IMAX technology across multiple international locations, the film is among the most anticipated cinematic releases, with a scheduled theatrical release in July 2026.

--IANS

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