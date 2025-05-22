May 22, 2025 9:07 PM हिंदी

From foiling air attacks to crushing terror bases, Agniveers played crucial role in Operation Sindoor

From foiling air attacks to crushing terror bases, Agniveers played crucial role in Operation Sindoor

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) The Agniveers of the Indian Army demonstrated exceptional courage and professionalism during Operation Sindoor, playing a pivotal role in India’s offensive and defensive actions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to sources, around 3,000 Agniveers were deployed in the multi-pronged military operation, where they served in key combat and support roles -- from frontline strike teams to critical positions such as gunners, fire control operators, and radio communication specialists.

Agniveers were instrumental not only in launching offensive actions on enemy positions but also in neutralising Pakistani drone and missile threats, forming an integral part of the air defence network that safeguarded Indian military and civilian installations.

Many of these young soldiers, barely in their twenties, were part of the crew operating heavily armed vehicles and missile platforms, including the indigenous Akashteer Air Defence Control System. Their coordination and rapid response enabled the detection and downing of multiple Pakistani drones, successfully thwarting attempted retaliatory strikes.

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Nine major camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were destroyed, and more than 100 terrorists were eliminated. The Indian Army took special care to avoid civilian and non-military targets, but Pakistan responded with drone and missile attacks on Indian territories -- both military and civilian.

In response, India struck back, demolishing multiple Pakistani military posts and damaging key air defence and airbase infrastructure.

Agniveers were deeply involved in these retaliatory actions, showing resolve and discipline under fire.

Defence experts have praised the performance of the Agniveers, noting that their training and adaptability have made them indistinguishable from regular troops in live combat scenarios.

The success of Operation Sindoor, and the significant role played by Agniveers in its execution, are being seen as a validation of the Agnipath recruitment scheme, which aims to infuse young talent into the armed forces with high-intensity training and operational exposure.

--IANS

gcb/skp/vd

LATEST NEWS

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Director Jyothi Krishna on challenges faced while shooting Pawan Kalyan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Suhana Khan's BFFs Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor pen lovely wished as she turns 25

Big setback for China as Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Doha, Qatar, on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

Table tennis: Lin Gaoyuan/Lin Shidong eliminated from men's doubles at World Championships

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Anganwadi centres in J&K's Udhampur transforming into smart preschools under NEP

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

Luka Modric to bid farewell to Real Madrid after Club World Cup

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

TN: Trichy residents joyous over revamped Srirangam station, thank PM Modi for giving it a facelift

'Credible news will help more': Rishabh Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his Indian Premier League (IPL) future. IANS Photos

'Credible news will help more': Pant calls out netizen for sharing 'fake' post on his IPL future

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Nearly 90 firms file draft papers for IPOs in 1st five months of 2025

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

Relationship extends beyond trade and culture, will tackle terrorism together: UAE assures visiting Indian delegation

How Vedang Raina repeats history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years

How Vedang Raina repeated history with Hrithik Roshan after 6 years