February 19, 2026 2:49 AM हिंदी

Shia LaBeouf dances with jail release paperwork in his mouth after arrest

Shia LaBeouf dances with jail release paperwork in his mouth after arrest

Los Angeles, Feb 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf, who was earlier arrested in New Orleans, was seen back out on the streets for Mardi Gras.

The actor, 39, was spotted on Bourbon Street dancing alongside revelers before city officials later shut down festivities, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In videos circulating online, the actor can be seen wearing Mardi Gras beads around his neck and holding blue-and-white jail release paperwork in his mouth as he moved through the crowd, according to local news outlet WGNO.

Earlier that morning, LaBeouf had been arrested following an alleged altercation outside a Royal Street business.

In a statement, the New Orleans Police Department said officers responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. on February 17, to the 1400 block of Royal Street “in response to a simple battery where two victims (two adult males), reported being assaulted. Investigators say a man identified as 39-year-old Shia LaBeouf was reportedly causing a disturbance and becoming increasingly aggressive at a Royal Street business. A staff member attempted to eject Mr. LaBeouf from the establishment. Once removed from the building, the victim reported being struck by LaBeouf who used his closed fists on the victim several times”.

The victims reported that LaBeouf left, but then came back, acting even more aggressive”, Police added, “Multiple people attempted to hold him down, he was eventually let up in hopes that he would leave, but he reportedly again struck the same victim with closed fists to the victim’s upper body.

As per ‘People’, the actor then reportedly assaulted another person, punching him in the nose”. Bystanders restrained the actor until officers arrived, authorities said. “LaBeouf was again held down until police arrived”, the statement continued.

He was then taken to a hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. After receiving treatment, he was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery, a misdemeanour. The actor appeared virtually in court Tuesday afternoon in connection with the charges.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Shia LaBeouf dances with jail release paperwork in his mouth after arrest

Shia LaBeouf dances with jail release paperwork in his mouth after arrest

Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo: UN)

UN chief to acknowledge India’s role in promoting AI safe, accessible to all

PM Modi to host global leaders at India AI impact summit tomorrow

PM Modi to host global leaders at India AI impact summit tomorrow

Suryakumar Yadav lauds team’s all-round effort after 17-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Suryakumar Yadav lauds team’s all-round effort after 17-run win over NED

US Under Secretary Kimmitt leads ITA delegation to B'luru ahead of India AI Impact Summit

US Under Secretary Kimmitt leads ITA delegation to B'luru ahead of India AI Impact Summit

‘I love to bat in situations like today,’ says Shivam Dube after his career-best knock against the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘I love to bat in situations like today,’ says Shivam Dube after career-best knock

All-round Shivam Dube helps India remain unbeaten with a 17-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All-round Shivam Dube helps India remain unbeaten with a 17-run win over NED

‘A roadmap for growth’: CII welcomes Gujarat’s Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget

‘A roadmap for growth’: CII welcomes Gujarat’s Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget

No, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not call Chinese robot ‘Indian’: PIB Fact Check

No, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not call Chinese robot ‘Indian’: PIB Fact Check