February 19, 2026 1:00 AM हिंदी

Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Jamnagar, Feb 18 (IANS) Gujarat's Jamnagar has established itself as a prominent centre on the global industrial map, driven by its micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Known as the “Brass City of India,” the city supplies components to sectors ranging from Indian Railways to defence, producing goods that meet international quality standards.

The state government support in modern machinery, skill development, and technology upgrades has strengthened the local economy while generating employment opportunities for thousands of youth.

Darshik Kedia, a brass trader in Jamnagar, said, “We are grateful to the Gujarat and Central governments for providing schemes to our industries, but there should also be direct benefits for us.”

Under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government’s cluster development model has significantly contributed to making Jamnagar’s brass industry world-class.

Schemes including common facility centres, testing laboratories, logistics support, easier access to loans, and export promotion have provided direct benefits to MSMEs.

Avanti Parmar, a laboratory technician in Jamnagar, explained, “At Meta Lab Research and Analytical Foundation, metallic and chemical research is conducted on samples to determine the percentage of metal present.”

Ramji Bhai, head of GIDC Jamnagar, added, “The government has declared Jamnagar’s brass industry a cluster industry. If a special package is announced, a golden era could emerge.”

Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant India, Jamnagar’s brass products now reach international markets.

Shobhna Rathod, regional manager at the District Industries Centre, said, “The Gujarat Self-Reliant Policy 2022, which promotes brass parts and MSME units, is currently in effect. Incentives are provided to units based on category and taluka.”

The city hosts nearly 8,000 small and large units involved in brass component manufacturing, providing employment to over 300,000 people.

Industry experts note that Jamnagar demonstrates how the combination of government policy, industrial expertise, and MSME strength can turn local production into a symbol of national development.

Government and development agencies have introduced structured support for the cluster.

The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) appointed an economic development agency to address financial and non-financial challenges and help improve quality control, lean manufacturing practices, and export access in the brass parts cluster.

The state government has also identified Jamnagar’s brass parts industry as a priority cluster, offering common facilities, skill development programmes, and export promotion support to strengthen competitiveness and integrate local units into global supply chains.

--IANS

mys/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo: UN)

UN chief to acknowledge India’s role in promoting AI safe, accessible to all

PM Modi to host global leaders at India AI impact summit tomorrow

PM Modi to host global leaders at India AI impact summit tomorrow

Suryakumar Yadav lauds team’s all-round effort after 17-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Suryakumar Yadav lauds team’s all-round effort after 17-run win over NED

US Under Secretary Kimmitt leads ITA delegation to B'luru ahead of India AI Impact Summit

US Under Secretary Kimmitt leads ITA delegation to B'luru ahead of India AI Impact Summit

‘I love to bat in situations like today,’ says Shivam Dube after his career-best knock against the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘I love to bat in situations like today,’ says Shivam Dube after career-best knock

All-round Shivam Dube helps India remain unbeaten with a 17-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All-round Shivam Dube helps India remain unbeaten with a 17-run win over NED

‘A roadmap for growth’: CII welcomes Gujarat’s Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget

‘A roadmap for growth’: CII welcomes Gujarat’s Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget

No, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not call Chinese robot ‘Indian’: PIB Fact Check

No, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not call Chinese robot ‘Indian’: PIB Fact Check

T20 WC: All stats from Pakistan’s 102-run win over Namibia in Group A

T20 WC: All stats from Pakistan’s 102-run win over Namibia in Group A