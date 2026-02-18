February 19, 2026 1:00 AM हिंदी

PM Modi to host global leaders at India AI impact summit tomorrow

PM Modi to host global leaders at India AI impact summit tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off a high-profile day on Thursday, February 19, welcoming world leaders at the Bharat Mandapam for the India AI Impact Summit 2026.

The event will commence with a family photo session in the morning, setting the stage for discussions on artificial intelligence's role in global progress.

The Prime Minister will join the “Opening Ceremony,” where he will be accompanied by distinguished guests, including the President of France and the United Nations Secretary-General, alongside top industry leaders from around the world.

PM Modi is scheduled to deliver his address during the morning hours, highlighting India's vision for AI-driven development. Following the ceremony, the leaders will tour the India AI Impact Expo 2026, exploring various country pavilions showcasing innovative AI applications.

The afternoon features the Leaders' Plenary from noon onward, gathering heads of state, ministers, and representatives from multilateral institutions to deliberate on national and global AI priorities, including governance, infrastructure, and international collaboration.

Later in the evening, PM Modi will engage in a CEO roundtable, convening senior executives from global technology firms with government officials to explore investments, research partnerships, supply chains, and AI deployment strategies.

The summit's theme, “Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya” —welfare for all, happiness for all—underscores India's ambition to lead in AI while promoting inclusive growth and planetary sustainability. It envisions AI as a force for humanity's advancement, with seven Working Groups structured around three pillars: People, Planet, and Progress.

These groups focus on themes like AI for economic growth and social good, democratising AI resources, inclusion for social empowerment, safe and trusted AI, human capital, science, and resilience, innovation and efficiency, aiming to deliver tangible outcomes across sectors.

The gathering will attract over 500 global AI leaders, including 100 CEOs and founders, 150 academicians and researchers, and 400 CTOs, VPs, and philanthropists. Government participation includes more than 20 heads of state and government, along with around 60 ministers and vice ministers, fostering unprecedented dialogue on AI's transformative potential.

--IANS

sktr/uk

LATEST NEWS

Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Gujarat: Jamnagar emerges as global brass manufacturing hub with MSME support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. (Photo: UN)

UN chief to acknowledge India’s role in promoting AI safe, accessible to all

PM Modi to host global leaders at India AI impact summit tomorrow

PM Modi to host global leaders at India AI impact summit tomorrow

Suryakumar Yadav lauds team’s all-round effort after 17-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Suryakumar Yadav lauds team’s all-round effort after 17-run win over NED

US Under Secretary Kimmitt leads ITA delegation to B'luru ahead of India AI Impact Summit

US Under Secretary Kimmitt leads ITA delegation to B'luru ahead of India AI Impact Summit

‘I love to bat in situations like today,’ says Shivam Dube after his career-best knock against the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘I love to bat in situations like today,’ says Shivam Dube after career-best knock

All-round Shivam Dube helps India remain unbeaten with a 17-run win over the Netherlands in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Wednesday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: All-round Shivam Dube helps India remain unbeaten with a 17-run win over NED

‘A roadmap for growth’: CII welcomes Gujarat’s Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget

‘A roadmap for growth’: CII welcomes Gujarat’s Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget

No, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not call Chinese robot ‘Indian’: PIB Fact Check

No, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not call Chinese robot ‘Indian’: PIB Fact Check

T20 WC: All stats from Pakistan’s 102-run win over Namibia in Group A

T20 WC: All stats from Pakistan’s 102-run win over Namibia in Group A