No, Ashwini Vaishnaw did not call Chinese robot ‘Indian’: PIB Fact Check

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit on Wednesday dismissed as false a viral claim circulating on social media that Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described a Chinese robot showcased at Galgotias University as an Indian robot.

The clarification came after a post by a handle named “China Pulse” alleged that Union Minister Vaishnaw had stated that a robot presented at Galgotias University was Indian, even though it was Chinese.

The post claimed that the Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology made the remark during a public event.

However, the government’s official fact-checking body, Press Information Bureau Fact Check, said the claim is false.

In its response, PIB Fact Check clearly stated that the Union Minister has nowhere said that the robot presented by Galgotias University is an Indian robot.

The viral claim was shared by the account “China Pulse” (@Eng_china5), which alleged that the Minister had misrepresented the origin of the robot.

The PIB’s clarification aims to stop the spread of misinformation and ensure accurate reporting of statements made by public officials.

The fact check comes amid growing concerns over misleading content on social media platforms.

PIB Fact Check regularly reviews and counters viral claims related to government policies, ministers and public institutions to prevent confusion among citizens.

