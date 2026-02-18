‘A roadmap for growth’: CII welcomes Gujarat’s Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget

Ahmedabad, Feb 18 (IANS) The Gujarat Budget for 2026–27, with a total outlay of Rs 4.08 lakh crore, has been welcomed by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), which said the scale of the allocation reflects a significant push towards strengthening infrastructure and expanding industrial capacity.

The budget was presented in the state Assembly by Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Wednesday.

Reacting to the announcements, Karan Shah, Co-Convenor of the CII Gujarat Panel for Policy Advocacy, Ease of Doing Business, and Economic Affairs, said the scale of the outlay marked a historic milestone for the state.

“For the first time in Gujarat’s history, the budget has crossed the Rs 4 lakh crore mark, signalling a massive leap in infrastructure and developmental spending,” Shah said.

He said the proposed expansion of industrial infrastructure, including the announcement of 25 new estates by the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), would help decentralise growth and generate employment opportunities across regions.

Shah also referred to the emphasis placed on innovation and entrepreneurship, noting that the proposal to establish new i-Hubs would strengthen the state’s startup ecosystem and support technology-driven enterprises.

In addition to industry-focused measures, Shah said the budget had given attention to social sectors, including schemes aimed at women’s welfare and healthcare, reflecting what he described as a balanced approach to development.

“CII welcomes this forward-thinking budget. Several of our policy recommendations have been incorporated, and we thank the government for its industry-friendly approach. This budget not only supports businesses but also lays the groundwork for a developed Gujarat,” Shah said.

He added that the budget aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’ and positions Gujarat as an important contributor to India’s long-term growth.

