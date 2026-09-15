Dr. Jitendra Singh to launch online web portal for monitoring Special Campaign 6 progress

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will launch a dedicated online web portal on September 16 for monitoring progress of Special Campaign 6 that aims to institutionalise Swachhata in all government offices, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Nodal officers of the campaign along with nodal officers of Public Grievances and Appellate Authorities in all the 84 ministries or departments of the government will attend the event, the statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, since 2021 acts as the nodal department for coordinating and steering the Special Campaigns which are held every year for institutionalizing Swachhata and reducing pendency in Government Offices across the country.

The Special Campaign 6 will be held from October 2 to October 31, 2026 and will be preceded by the preparatory phase from September 16 to 30.

The campaign will focus on consolidation of best practices like citizen centric practices, inclusivity and will continue to focus on effective collection, segregation and disposal of e-waste.

During the preparatory phase, ministries or departments will identify the pendency in selected categories, mobilise the ground functionaries, finalize the campaign sites, review records, undertake space management planning and disposal of the identified scrap.

Through five editions of the Special Campaign since 2021 and monthly Secretariat Reforms monitoring, over 24.20 lakh sites have been covered and over 180.48 lakh files have been weeded out or closed.

A revenue of over Rs 5,102.91 crore has been generated through scrap disposal. In Special Campaign 5 alone, nearly 11.6 lakh sites were covered, 29.52 lakh files were weeded out, 233.75 lakh sq. ft. of office space was freed, and around Rs 833.92 crore was earned from scrap disposal.

Many innovative initiatives were undertaken during the Special Campaigns, which were documented and released in the form of Assessment Reports during the Good Governance Week event in December.

The Cabinet Secretary has addressed a DO Letter to all Secretaries of Government of India in August and DARPG has issued detailed guidelines for Special Campaign 6 on August 13, 2026.

The Special Campaign 6 will be carried out in all the ministries or departments and their attached or subordinate or autonomous offices including field or outstation offices responsible for service delivery.

—IANS

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