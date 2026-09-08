'From college to big screen', Abhishek Banerjee celebrates 23 years of friendship with Divyenndu

Mumbai, Sep 8 (IANS) Divyenndu and Abhishek Banerjee have returned as the popular duo Munna Bhaiyya and Compounder in 'Mirzapur: The Movie'.

As the drama enjoys a good run at the box office, Abhishek decided to reflect on his 23 years of friendship with Divyenndu, recalling their journey from college days to the big screens.

Abhishek shared how Divyenndu, who was his senior in Kirori Mal College, taught him more about acting than any classroom.

He wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Bhaukaling since 2003," he states simply and continues, "23 years in the making. Kirori Mal College, 2003. Players theatre group. Two boys from the same city, chasing the same dream, both a little paglu for a certain big B. The College senior who taught me more about acting than any classroom did. The world knows him as Munna Bhaiya. I've known him since before this bhaukaal existed as Divyendu, my friend, my teacher, my partner in crime on that campus (sic)."

Celebrating more than two decades of friendship, he went on to write, "Two decades later, life's brought us back to share a screen and this time, it's Mirzapur and yesss we have hit a century. Truly magical and almost a tale of fiction."

Divyenndu also reacted to the post, saying, "I think we are doing decently well (red heart emojis) For Life (champagne glasses emoji)."

Meanwhile, released on September 4 in the cinema halls, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has already entered the Rs.100 crore club.

Made under the direction of Gurmeet Singh, the project has been backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment.

Talking about the cast, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has Pankaj Tripathi reprising his role as Akhandanand “Kaleen Bhaiya” Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Govind “Guddu” Pandit, Divyenndu as Phoolchand “Munna” Tripathi, Jitendra Kumar as Vinay “Bablu” Pandit, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini “Golu” Gupta, Shriya Pilgaonkar as Swaragini “Sweety” Gupta, and Harshita Gaur as Dimpy Pandit.

--IANS

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