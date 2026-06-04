French Open: Errani-Vavassori retain mixed doubles crown with comeback victory

Paris, June 4 (IANS) Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori reinforced their status as the dominant force in mixed doubles by successfully defending their French Open title on Thursday, overcoming Gabriela Dabrowski and Evan King in a hard-fought final on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The Italian top seeds recovered from a set down to claim a 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 victory in one hour and 19 minutes, becoming the first pair since 2019 to retain the French Open mixed doubles trophy.

Playing in blustery conditions, Errani and Vavassori were tested early by their opponents, who adapted quickly to the wind and raced into a commanding lead. Dabrowski and King produced sharp all-court tennis to seize control of the opening set and maintained their advantage to move within a set of the title.

The momentum, however, shifted decisively after the changeover.

Errani and Vavassori responded with greater aggression and consistency, taking charge of the second set with an early surge that left their opponents chasing the match. Having forced a deciding championship tiebreak, the defending champions wasted little time asserting themselves, opening up an early lead and never allowing the challenge to gather momentum.

They eventually converted their first championship point to seal another major triumph together and continue their flawless record in Grand Slam mixed doubles finals. “What can I say. I’m still living this never-ending dream,” Errani said.

The victory adds another landmark achievement to Errani's decorated career. The 39-year-old now owns 10 Grand Slam titles across women's and mixed doubles, while Vavassori collected his fourth major mixed doubles crown alongside his compatriot.

During the trophy ceremony, the Italian pair reflected on a partnership that has become one of the most successful combinations in the discipline.

“You are for sure my best friend. You improve me as a player and as a person, and I'm really grateful to have this journey with you – it's something that I do not take for granted,” Vavassori told Errani during the trophy ceremony.

For King, the defeat carried a sense of déjà vu. The American also finished runner-up to the Italian duo in Paris last year, though with a different partner. This time, he joined forces with Canadian doubles specialist Dabrowski in their first mixed doubles campaign together this season.

Despite the loss, King was generous in his praise of the champions. "You guys are amazing for the sport, and inspirations. I wish we would beat you, but you guys are just really good,” King said to the Italian duo on court.

The title run further cemented Errani and Vavassori's place in Roland Garros history. Having become the first all-Italian team to win the mixed doubles title in Paris last year, they have now followed it up with a successful defence, while also becoming the first No. 1 seeds to lift the trophy since Liezel Huber and Bob Bryan achieved the feat in 2009.

--IANS

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