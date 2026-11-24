Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Punjab Congress President, Pargat Singh on Tuesday called the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "fraudulent" and said that their alliance is a part of their "opportunistic politics", terming it a "betrayal" of the people of the state.

The BJP and SAD stitched their alliance again ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, marking a major shift in the state's political landscape after a six-year separation.

Speaking to IANS, Singh said, "They are liars. They are a total flop, fraudulent, and deceitful people. Remember, in the coming times, nobody will trust them."

"It is a simple matter: This is completely directionless, opportunistic politics, and a betrayal of the people of Punjab. 750 of our farmers were martyred, and the people forced them to realise that this is not for the betterment of Punjab; rather, they have played a huge role in Punjab's disaster. So I completely reject such politics," the state Congress chief added.

The reunion brings together two former allies who parted ways in September 2020 over the Centre's now-repealed farm laws.

The announcement is expected to strengthen the Opposition's efforts to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Congress in the upcoming state elections.

Senior leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal, are later expected to formalise the alliance in New Delhi.

The alliance for the 117-member Assembly marks the return of a partnership that dominated Punjab politics for years. The two parties governed the state together from 2007 to 2017, but their relationship collapsed in 2020 when the SAD withdrew from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in protest against the three farm laws, which were subsequently repealed.

Congress leaders have criticised the proposed reunion, describing it as political opportunism and questioning whether the two parties have genuinely resolved the issues that led to their split in 2020.

--IANS

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