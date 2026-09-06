France: Consecration ceremony of BAPS Hindu temple concludes, Mahant Swami Maharaj offers first prayers

Paris, Sep 6 (IANS) The murti-pratishtha (consecration ceremony) of France’s first traditional Hindu mandir was joyously celebrated across the city, as the temple officially opened its doors to all visitors and worshippers. The momentous occasion witnessed the gracious presence of swamis, devotees, and numerous distinguished dignitaries from across Europe, North America, Africa, Australia, and Asia.

Early this morning, the auspicious murti-pratishtha rituals were performed by the revered Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, amidst chanting of sacred Vedic verses.

The temple, built in accordance with ancient Indian architecture and traditional Vedic Shilpashastras, harmoniously integrates modern French engineering and building techniques.

Over the course of the 13-day inaugural festival, visitors and delegates from more than 40 countries—including India, the United States, Canada, Africa, Australia and England—gathered to participate in the historic celebrations.

Murti-Pratishtha Rituals and Mandir Inauguration

Senior swamis commenced Mahapuja rituals with chanting of Vedic mantras, wherein the ‘murtis’ of Akshar-Purushottam Maharaj, Ghanshyam Maharaj, Radha-Krishna Bhagwan, Sita-Ram Bhagwan with Lakshmanji and Hanumanji Maharaj, Parvati-Shankar Bhagwan with Kartikeyaji and Ganeshji Maharaj, Padmavati Venkateshwar Bhagwan, Ayyappa Swamiji, Nilkanth Varni Maharaj (the form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan) and the Guru Parampara were ceremonially consecrated.

After the consecration of murtis (murti pratishtha), BAPS spiritual head Mahant Swami Maharaj offered the first prayers at the temple for the preservation of mutual love and harmony among all religions, global peace and the well-being of all.

Historic Nagar Yatra

Prior to the consecration ceremony, a grand Nagar Yatra was organised through the city of Paris, showcasing a spectacle of music, art, and devotional presentations. Along with dancers dressed in traditional costumes, 14 beautifully decorated floats brought India's artistic and spiritual traditions to life.

The beautifully adorned murtis—the divine forms of Hindu deities—were taken along prominent and special routes. Passing through the world-renowned Eiffel Tower and Ecole Militaire, this Nagar Yatra culminated at Place de la Concorde. This spiritual procession began a new chapter of love and harmony of Indian culture and Hinduism in France.

The Mandir’s Journey of Construction

The vision to construct a grand mandir in Paris was pledged by Guru Yogi ji Maharaj in 1970. Subsequently, the globally revered Pramukh Swami Maharaj, during his spiritual visits abroad, nurtured his Guru's vision on numerous occasions and laid the foundation of Satsang in France. In 2021, the Bhumi Pujan of the mandir was performed in the presence of senior swamis, and the Shilanyas ceremony was completed in 2022. The construction of the mandir was completed in 2026.

This mandir, spreading over an area of 5,000 square metres, features five shikhars, 10 large domes, 20 carved pillars, 120 gavakshas, 49 sculpted charitra figures, and four decorated chhatris.

On its upper level is a traditional mandir, and at the base, a beautiful Haveli has been built as a cultural centre. In its construction, marble sourced from countries such as India, Italy, Greece and Vietnam, along with Gwalior sandstone, has been used.

“The first traditional Hindu mandir built in France will serve as a medium to introduce people to Indian culture and will inspire everyone with the message of global well-being,” said the temple in an official statement.

--IANS

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