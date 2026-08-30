Fourth India flight touches down in Kathmandu with relief supplies, technical assistance

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The fourth Indian flight carrying essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal’s ongoing rescue and relief operations has touched down in Kathmandu, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Sunday.

EAM Jaishankar said the Indian Air Force C-130 aircraft brought additional assistance to the Himalayan nation, which has been hit by devastating floods, and is carrying specialised teams and equipment to strengthen the ongoing search, rescue and relief efforts.

“The fourth Indian flight has touched down in Kathmandu. It brings essential supplies and technical capabilities to support Nepal’s ongoing rescue & relief operations,” Jaishankar posted on X.

Earlier, the External Affairs Minister had said that the fourth flight from India was carrying 11 tonnes of assistance. The C-130 aircraft transported a tunnel technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations, as well as a team of forensic experts and equipment for DNA analysis.

The consignment also included relief supplies such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets and hygiene kits.

EAM Jaishankar said India was also extending substantial assistance for restoring critical infrastructure damaged by the floods. He noted that 16 trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge had reached Nepal, while equipment for the installation of seven more Bailey bridges would be supplied soon.

Technical teams required for the installation of the bridges are also expected to reach Nepal shortly, he said.

So far, a total of 68.5 tonnes of relief material has been airlifted to Kathmandu from India. The assistance includes essential medicines, portable generator sets, food packets, water purification tablets and technical equipment.

“Our support to the relief and rescue efforts of Nepal continues,” EAM Jaishankar said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India began its emergency relief assistance to Nepal on Wednesday, when an IAF C-130J Hercules aircraft airlifted 10 tonnes of emergency relief material. The consignment included temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps and medicines.

On Thursday, an IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft transported another 37.5 tonnes of relief items to Nepal. The consignment comprised 28.5 tonnes of tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets and generator sets, along with eight tonnes of medicines and one tonne of food items.

The latest assistance is part of India’s continued efforts to support Nepal’s rescue and relief operations following the devastating floods and to provide both immediate humanitarian aid and technical assistance for restoring essential infrastructure.

--IANS

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