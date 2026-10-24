Four Philippine Air Force pilots killed as two SF-260 aircraft crash during training flight

Manila, Oct 24 (IANS) Four Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed after two SF-260 aircraft crashed during a training flight at Fernando Air Base in Batangas province on Friday, October 23, the air force confirmed on Saturday.

According to the PAF, the accident occurred at approximately 3:51 pm local time, when both aircraft went down within the perimeter of Fernando Air Base. No other casualties were reported in the incident.

The air force expressed grief over the loss of the four pilots and said an investigation had been launched to establish the circumstances and cause of the crash. As a precautionary measure, all SF-260 aircraft in the fleet have been temporarily grounded while the investigation proceeds.

In an official press statement, the Philippine Air Force confirmed the deaths and outlined the immediate steps being taken following the accident.

“The Philippine Air Force (PAF) mourns the loss of four pilots in an aviation accident involving two SF-260 aircraft during a training flight at Fernando Air Base on October 23, 2026, at 3:51 PM. Both aircraft went down within the base perimeter, with no other casualties reported,” it said.

"An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, while all SF-260 aircraft have been temporarily grounded as a precautionary safety measure.The PAF honors the service and sacrifice of our fallen aviators and is coordinating with their bereaved families to provide necessary assistance. At the families’ request, we respectfully appeal to the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” it added.

The statement did not provide further details about the identities of the deceased pilots or the circumstances leading to the crash.

The Philippine Air Force has initiated an investigation to determine what caused the two aircraft to crash during the training mission. The findings are expected to help establish the sequence of events and identify any factors that may have contributed to the accident.

The temporary grounding of the entire SF-260 fleet is a precautionary measure intended to address potential safety concerns while investigators examine the incident. The air force has not announced when the aircraft will resume operations.

The SF-260 is a light aircraft used for military pilot training. The two aircraft involved in Friday’s accident were conducting a training flight when they crashed within the air base’s perimeter.

The cause of the crash remains undetermined, and further details are expected as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

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