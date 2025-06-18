June 18, 2025 11:51 PM हिंदी

NIA arrests four more in TN radicalisation case linked to Coimbatore blast

NIA arrests four more in TN radicalisation case linked to Coimbatore blast

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four more individuals in connection with the Tamil Nadu ISIS radicalisation and recruitment case, which is an offshoot of the 2022 Coimbatore car bomb blast.

With the latest arrests, the total number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to eight.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ahmed Ali, Jawahar Sathik, Raja Abdullah alias MAC Raja, and Sheikh Dawood.

According to the NIA, the four were radicalised by Jameel Basha, the founder of the Madras Arabic College, who allegedly used Arabic language classes as a front to propagate Salafi-Jihadi ideology and recruit impressionable youth in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested and filed a chargesheet against Basha and his close associates - Irshath, Syed Abdur Rahman, and Mohammed Hussain.

Investigations revealed that the group exploited both classroom settings and social media platforms to carry out their covert radicalisation and recruitment agenda.

The probe has uncovered that the accused were promoting Khilafat ideology and glorifying martyrdom through jihad. They are accused of encouraging violence and armed rebellion aimed at overthrowing the democratically elected government to establish an Islamic state.

The radical network allegedly cultivated by Basha and his associates is believed to have directly influenced the suicide bombing carried out by Jamesha Mubeen in October 2022.

In that incident, Mubeen drove a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) into a location near an ancient temple in Coimbatore, resulting in a major security scare and triggering a nationwide crackdown on radical terror modules.

The ongoing investigation is registered under case number RC.No.01/2023/NIA/CHE and is part of the NIA’s broader effort to dismantle ISIS-linked radicalisation and recruitment operations in India.

An NIA spokesperson stated that the agency remains committed to curbing extremist activities and safeguarding national security.

--IANS

aal/dan

LATEST NEWS

‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

‘Where protocol paused’: A portrait of love on Hiraben Modi’s birth anniversary

‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

‘A blessing and a memory’: U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre gets bat from Rohit Sharma ahead of England tour

India women battle to 2–2 draw but lose in shootout to Argentina in FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 (women) at the Lee Valley Hockey & Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

FIH Pro League: India women battle to 2–2 draw but lose in shootout to Argentina

Siddu Jonnalagadda (Photo Credit: PR)

Last schedule of Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada' begins in Hyderabad

Ten-man India U23 lose lead and match against Tajikistan U23 in an international friendly in Tursunzoda, Tajikistan, on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Football: Ten-man India U23 lose lead and match against Tajikistan

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping by the Football Association (FA), faces lengthy ban.

Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk charged for doping, faces lengthy ban

Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

Air India to cut international flights on wide body aircraft by 15 pc

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Ananya concludes the Croatia schedule for ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ with Kartik

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Karnataka security guard held for uploading nude videos, 13,500 obscene images found on phone

Punjab, TN win in women's section; Karnataka, Maharashtra triumph in men's section on the opening day of 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Masters Cup Hockey: Punjab, TN win in women's section; Karna, Maha triumph in men's on opening day