Assam: 4 killed, several injured in Guwahati shooting

Guwahati, Oct 26 (IANS) At least four people were killed, and several others sustained injuries in a shooting incident in Guwahati’s Bora Service area on Monday evening, triggering panic in the locality, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred near a Kalyan Jewellers outlet in a lane adjoining Hotel Bilas Inn.

The circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear, and the identities of the deceased were yet to be officially established at the time of reporting.

Initial accounts suggested that five people, including three men and two women, were hit by gunfire. Several injured persons were reportedly rushed for medical attention, while some of the victims were said to be associated with the hotel in the vicinity.

Police personnel reached the spot soon after receiving information about the incident and initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the firing.

Officials said the investigation was underway, with the police expected to examine the sequence of events and establish the identities of those involved. The exact number of people injured and the circumstances in which the victims were shot were yet to be conclusively ascertained.

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately known. Investigators are expected to gather evidence from the scene and record statements from eyewitnesses to determine what led to the violence.

The incident has raised concerns among residents and people present in the busy Bora Service locality, where the sound of gunfire reportedly caused alarm.

Police are also expected to establish whether the shooting was the result of a targeted attack or stemmed from another dispute.

However, no definitive conclusion could be drawn at this stage, and the circumstances remain subject to investigation.

Authorities have not yet released a detailed official account of the incident, including the identities of the deceased, the condition of the injured or any possible arrests.

Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

--IANS

tdr/dan