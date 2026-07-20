Four Indians killed, one critically injured in attack on cargo vessel off Odesa port in Ukraine: MEA

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday condemned the attack on a commercial vessel departing from Odesa port in Ukraine in which four Indian nationals have lost their lives and one remains in a critical condition.

According to the MEA, on the evening of July 19, the vessel MV Golden Leo was attacked while departing the port of Odesa. At the time of the incident, there were 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals.

"As per information available, four Indian nationals have tragically lost their lives, while one is hospitalised in a critical condition. Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making every effort to extend all possible assistance to those affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased Indian nationals and wish the injured Indian national a speedy and full recovery," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided," it added.

A Russian missile struck the Turkish-owned cargo vessel Golden Leo, killing 10 people in total, the 'Kyiv Post' reported.

According to the Ukraine Air Force, three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles were launched by Russian forces and one missile struck the starboard side of the Golden Leo, the merchant vessel sailing under the Guinea-Bissau flag, igniting a fire.

According to Kyiv Post, eight sailors were rescued and taken to hospital in Odesa.

The Ministry of Defence of Russia said on Sunday that "Throughout the day, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continued carrying out strikes against Ukrainian ports and vessels operating in the interests of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU)."

The Ministry stated in its official Telegram channel that Anti-ship Oniks missiles, air-launched cruise missiles, and loitering munitions hit port infrastructure targets.

Among the targets it listed: "Two bulk carriers carrying military cargo at anchorage off the Port of Odesa."

–IANS

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