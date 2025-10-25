Four-day festival of faith, Chhath Puja begins with the ritual of ‘Nahay-Khaay’

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) The four-day festival of faith and devotion, Chhath Puja, began on Saturday with the sacred ritual of Nahay-Khaay. Dedicated to the Sun god, the festival celebrates the harmony between nature and humanity, embodying purity, gratitude, and discipline.

On the first day, devotees, known as 'Vratis (people who are fasting)' take a holy dip in rivers or ponds and consume a simple, 'sattvic (having qualities of purity, harmony, and balance)' meal of arwa chawal (plain rice) and lauki ki sabzi (bottle gourd curry) after offering prayers. Other traditional foods like chana dal, amla chutney, and papad are prepared and later served as 'prasad (ritual food offering)'.

Mass gatherings are expected across various bathing ghats across the country, where thousands of devotees will participate in the rituals with unwavering faith.

With roots tracing back to the Satyuga and Dwapara Yuga, Chhath Puja is regarded as one of the oldest forms of Sun worship. Devotees observe strict fasting, abstaining from food and water for extended periods to express devotion and seek blessings of prosperity, health, and happiness. Worshipping Surya during Chhath is believed to dispel negativity and usher in peace and positivity.

Chhath Puja is one of the most significant Hindu festivals, primarily observed in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is also celebrated in parts of Nepal and among Indian communities across the world.

Dedicated to the worship of the Sun god and his sister Chhathi Maiya, the festival emphasises purity, gratitude, and the well-being of one's family.

The four-day celebration involves elaborate rituals that symbolise purification, faith, and self-control:

Day 1 – Nahai Khai: The festival begins with devotees taking a holy dip in a river or pond to cleanse themselves. They bring vegetables and pulses and prepare the first offerings, emphasising cleanliness and sanctity.

Day 2 – Kharna: On this day, devotees observe a strict fast from sunrise to sunset. They prepare offerings of jaggery, rice, and wheat, breaking their fast in the evening after making offerings to the deity. The 'prasad (ritual food offerings)' is then shared with family, friends, and neighbours to promote unity and community spirit.

Day 3 – Sandhya Arghya: Devotees gather near water bodies in the evening to offer 'arghya' (prayers and offerings) to the setting Sun. They present fruits, sugarcane, and prasad to express gratitude to the Sun god for sustaining life on Earth.

Day 4 – Usha Arghya: The final day is dedicated to offering prayers to the rising Sun. Devotees break their fast after making offerings, symbolising renewal and spiritual rebirth. The prasad is distributed among family and community members, marking the end of the rituals.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with simplicity, dedication, and purity. The offerings, including fruits, vegetables, and sweets, represent the gifts of nature, and the ritual of fasting and prayers signifies the devotees' willingness to cleanse their body, mind, and soul. The primary essence of Chhath Puja is gratitude, as it fosters respect for natural resources and the harmonious relationship between nature and humankind.

