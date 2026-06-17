Formula One cuts carbon footprint by 35%, remains on course for net-zero target by 2030

Jeddah, July 17 (IANS) Formula One has reduced its overall carbon footprint by 35 per cent compared to its 2018 baseline and remains firmly on track to achieve its goal of becoming a net-zero carbon sport by 2030, according to its 2025 annual sustainability review released on Wednesday.

The report revealed a 12 per cent drop in carbon emissions compared to 2024, indicating ongoing progress across the championship's operations despite the sport's global growth.

A key factor in this reduction has been travel-related emissions, which have decreased by 27 percent since 2018. Teams have invested more in sustainable aviation fuel, and Formula One has expanded remote broadcast operations to limit the need for personnel and equipment to travel worldwide.

"Cross-sport efforts to cut carbon emissions have resulted in the removal of nearly 80,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from Formula One operations since 2018," Formula One stated. "This is like one person flying over 500 million kilometres or making over 100,000 one-way transatlantic trips from London to New York."

The sport plans to host 22 Grands Prix this year and continues to work on reducing emissions related to moving teams, staff, and freight between race venues.

Formula One mentioned a significant milestone in this effort would be reached by the end of the decade. "By 2030, more than 50% of Formula 1’s current broadcast and related freight will be taken off air transport, marking an important milestone in meeting its minimum emissions reduction target," the statement added.

Formula One President and CEO Stefano Domenicali noted that the latest figures showed the shared commitment of teams, partners, and organisers to make the sport more sustainable while continuing its global expansion. "I am proud of the teamwork that has kept us on track to reach net-zero by 2030," Domenicali said. “Through optimising the calendar, investing in sustainable fuels and alternative energy solutions, we have lowered our footprint as the sport keeps growing."

--IANS

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