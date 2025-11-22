Former VP Dhankhar makes first public appearance post-resignation at Bhopal book launch

Bhopal, Nov 21 (IANS) In his first public engagement since resigning as India's Vice President in July 2025 due to health concerns, Jagdeep Dhankhar graced a book release event in Bhopal on Friday, displaying his characteristic wit and humour amidst a warm RSS-affiliated gathering.

The 74-year-old leader, who stepped down on July 21 citing medical advice after a cardiac event earlier in the year, unveiled "Hum aur Yeh Vishwa" (We and This World), authored by senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary and Sah Sarkaryavah Dr Manmohan Vaidya.

The event, organised at the sprawling Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, drew a large audience of Sangh ideologues, intellectuals, and BJP-RSS supporters, marking Dhankhar's return to public life after months of silence following his abrupt exit from constitutional office.

Dhankhar, known for his eloquent and often animated oratory, praised the book as a profound exploration of India's civilisational worldview and its contemporary global relevance.

"This work by Dr Vaidya beautifully articulates Bharat's eternal message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam in today's context," he remarked, emphasising the need for narrative-building rooted in indigenous perspectives.

In a lighter moment that lightened the atmosphere, Dhankhar touched upon the challenges of "narration" – a term often used in political discourse for controlling public perception.

"Narration mein bahut badi samasya hai (There is a big problem with narration)," he quipped, triggering an instant burst of laughter and applause from the audience.

Regaining composure with a smile, he quickly added, "Main apni misaal nahi de raha hoon (I am not giving my own example)," drawing even heartier chuckles and reinforcing his self-deprecating style that endeared him during his Rajya Sabha chairmanship.

The remark was seen by attendees as a subtle nod to the intense "narrative wars" he navigated as Vice President, often clashing with Opposition members over parliamentary disruptions.

Vaidya thanked Dhankhar for his presence, calling it "inspirational for karyakartas."

Despite health setbacks, including hospitalisation earlier this year, Dhankhar appeared energetic, interacting warmly with organisers.

His resignation – the third mid-term VP exit in India's history – had sparked speculation beyond official health reasons, but Thursday's appearance signalled a graceful re-entry into ideological circles close to his heart.

The book explores India's cultural ethos versus Western paradigms, aligning with ongoing debates on decolonising discourse.

