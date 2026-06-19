Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh likely to join Delhi Capitals support staff for IPL 2027

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) Former India all‑rounder Yuvraj Singh is set to take up his first formal coaching assignment in the Indian Premier League (IPL), by joining the Delhi Capitals support staff for the 2027 season.

Yuvraj, who has won the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup and 2011 Men’s ODI World Cup, has mentored several young cricketers in recent years, including Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, and Abdul Samad, apart from training Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant at a certain point.

But Yuvraj had never been a part of an official coaching setup after his retirement in 2019. According to a report in The Times of India, Yuvraj will join a fresh backroom team expected to be led by former India captain Sourav Ganguly, with JSW Group regaining control of the IPL franchise for the next two years.

It is to be noted that Ganguly, currently the President of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and head coach of Pretoria Capitals in SA20, is also JSW’s Director of Cricket. Delhi Capitals, jointly owned by conglomerates GMR and JSW, rotate the team’s management every two years in IPL and WPL.

Under GMR’s charge in 2025 and 2026, with Axar Patel as captain and Hemang Badani as head coach, the team endured inconsistent IPL campaigns, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively, and missed the playoffs on both occasions.

Interestingly, talks of Yuvraj, who played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20Is, joining DC support staff had emerged after the side missed IPL 2024 playoffs, but it never became a reality. DC, still chasing their maiden IPL crown, will hope Yuvraj’s presence in their coaching set-up can help turn their fortunes in the 20th season of the ten-team league.

--IANS

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