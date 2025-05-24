May 24, 2025 11:05 PM हिंदी

Former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere leaves Norwich City

Norwich, May 24 (IANS) Norwich City have confirmed that their first-team coach Jack Wilshere has left his role at the club by mutual agreement. The former Arsenal midfielder joined the club's coaching staff in October 2024, leaving the north London side where he had been head coach of their Under-18s.

Following the departure of Johannes Hoff Thorup, Wilshere was then made interim head coach for City's final two games of the Championship season, which ended in a 0-0 draw against Middlesborough and a 4-2 win over Cardiff City on the final day of the season.

The club decided to pull the plug on Thorup’s tenure as head coach, after having appointed the Danish coach in May 2024, after the 1-3 defeat against Millwall this season. The Canaries ended the Championship season in 13th place in the Championship, England’s second division, having won 14, drawn 14, and lost 17 of their 46 games this season.

They were 11 points off the play-off spots and will be hoping to add some stability to the side, in hopes of securing their first promotion to the English top flight since their relegation at the end of the 2021-22 season.

Sporting director Ben Knapper commented, “Jack made a big impact here in the time he was with us. He built great connections with our players and staff, and we’re all sad to see him move on.

“We were all very grateful for him stepping in as our interim head coach for the final two games of the season, but we understand and respect his desire to further explore opportunities elsewhere.

“He leaves with our very best wishes, and we’ll follow his progress closely. I’ve no doubt he’ll go on to have a very successful coaching career in the senior game.”

Wilshere is said to have enjoyed his time as a head coach and is now pursuing opportunities away from Carrow Road.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

