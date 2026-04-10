Forest claim first-leg draw at Porto in Europa League QF first-leg

Porto, April 10 (IANS) Nottingham Forest played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Reds’ UEFA Europa League quarter final tie against FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

Porto began brightly and could have taken the lead inside a minute, but visiting keeper Stefan Ortega was equal to Terem Moffi’s attempt to find the bottom corner.

The Dragoes’ early intensity paid off with a little over ten minutes gone as William Gomes slammed Gabriel Veiga’s defence-splitting delivery high into the Forest goal to cap an incisive passing move from the hosts.

Porto were level in bizarre fashion barely 180 seconds later when Martim Fernandes’ back pass eluded his skipper Diogo Costa in the Porto goal and rolled into the net.

Francesco Farioli’s men carved out another opportunity shortly before half-time, with the lively Moffi’s glancing header testing Ortega, but once again, the Forest custodian foiled the Nigerian international.

The Primeira Liga side appeared the most likely to craft a winner in the second period, with goalscorer Gomes sending a low drive just wide of the upright following a surging run from the right wing soon after the interval, and also forcing the busy Ortega into a fine one-handed stop via a left-footed curler.

Both sides made attacking changes and it was Farioli's replacements who nearly paid dividends, with Dragons subs Pepê and Victor Froholdt linking up well, only for the Danish international to send his strike flashing across the face of goal.

Vitor Pereira, Nottingham Forest head coach told TNT Sports:l, "Porto playing at home are a strong team and they are in good momentum. I think we did well. The players tried everything to be organised, to create something. In the end, 1-1 is a good result. And we'll see what we can do playing at home."

Ryan Yates, Nottingham Forest captain added, "I thought it was a really tactical game. They had spells on the ball, we had to be disciplined, defensively well-organised. I think the first ten minutes it took us a little bit to get into it, but I think it was a fair result in the end."

--IANS

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