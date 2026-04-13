Foreign Secretary Misri calls on French Foreign Minister in Paris, discusses bilateral ties

Paris, April 13 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Monday held a meeting with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noel Barrot in Paris, discussing bilateral cooperation and ongoing global challenges, including the situation in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated: "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called on the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs H.E. Jean-Noel Barrot. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation, ongoing global challenges including the situation in the Middle East."

The meeting between Misri and Barrot took place amid tense security situation in the Middle East after negotiations between the US and Iranian officials failed to produce an agreement.

Earlier, Misri visited the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC) in Paris and witnessed the exhibition “L’Art de L’Inde: Aujourd’hui." The exhibition features 80 artworks by 40 Indian artists and highlights India’s living artistic traditions, according to the statement released by the Embassy.

Misri arrived in Paris on Sunday for the India–France Foreign Office Consultations. The Indian Embassy highlighted that his visit follows French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India in February 2026 and reflects the continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe.

According to a statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Misri will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations along with Martin Briens, the Secretary General of French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hold discussions on various issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI), innovation, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties. The two sides will also discuss the latest global and regional developments.

After concluding his engagements in France, Vikram Misri will visit Germany, where he is scheduled to co-chair Foreign Office Consultations with Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office.

"The visit follows the visits of German Chancellor H.E. Mr Friedrich Merz and French President H.E. Mr Emmanuel Macron to India in January and February 2026, respectively and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe. It will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India’s bilateral relations with both countries and advance ongoing cooperation across key priority areas," the MEA stated in a release.

--IANS

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