Foreign Secretary Misri arrives in Paris for India-France Foreign Office Consultations

Paris, April 12 (IANS) Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrived in Paris on Sunday for the India–France Foreign Office Consultations.

In a statement on X, the Indian Embassy in France stated: "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Paris for the India–France Foreign Office consultations. The visit follows French President H.E Emmanuel Macron’s visit to India in February 2026 and reflects the continued regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe."

According to the statement released by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Misri will co-chair the India-France Foreign Office Consultations along with Martin Briens, the Secretary General of French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and hold discussions on various issues, including defence, civil nuclear energy, space, cyber and digital, Artificial Intelligence (AI), innovation, and initiatives fostering people-to-people exchanges and cultural ties. The two sides will also discuss the latest global and regional developments.

During his visit to France, Misri is expected to meet other dignitaries and senior government officials. After concluding his engagements in France, Vikram Misri will visit Germany, where he is scheduled to co-chair Foreign Office Consultations with Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office.

"The visit follows the visits of German Chancellor H.E. Mr Friedrich Merz and French President H.E. Mr Emmanuel Macron to India in January and February 2026, respectively and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between India and Europe. It will provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India’s bilateral relations with both countries and advance ongoing cooperation across key priority areas," the MEA stated in a release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Macron formally elevated the India-France relationship to a “Special Global Strategic Partnership" during the latter's visit to India in February.

The leaders unveiled an ambitious roadmap in defence, technology, and health, reinforcing their commitment to the Horizon 2047 vision, a government release said.

The visit saw breakthroughs in defence manufacturing, aligning with India's Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) initiative. The leaders virtually inaugurated India’s first private helicopter Final Assembly Line at Vemagal, Karnataka.

This joint venture will produce the H125 light utility helicopter, with the first "Made in India" unit expected in 2027. Bharat Electronics (BEL) and France’s Safran signed an agreement to produce HAMMER precision-guided missiles in India.

Both nations renewed their Agreement on Defence Cooperation, ensuring continued synergy between the Indian Army and French Land Forces through reciprocal officer deployments.

The two leaders officially launched the India-France Year of Innovation 2026. PM Modi described the India-France relationship as a "force for global stability" in an increasingly uncertain world.​

--IANS

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