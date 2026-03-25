FCRA Amendment Bill suffers from constitutional maladies: Manish Tewari

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday criticised the introduction of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, in the Lok Sabha, stating that the proposed legislation suffers from “serious constitutional maladies”.

The Bill was introduced by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai during the ongoing Budget Session.

Tewari said that the Congress would request the Speaker to refer the Bill to either a Standing Committee or a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed scrutiny when it comes up for discussion.

Speaking to reporters, Tewari argued that the Bill raises significant constitutional concerns. “The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill suffers from serious constitutional maladies, particularly because Article 300A of the Constitution guarantees the right to property. The provisions of the Bill undermine that constitutional guarantee by allowing immovable property to be disposed of in an arbitrary manner,” he said.

He further alleged that the legislation could have a chilling effect on civil society organisations that receive partial foreign funding.

“It grants arbitrary and unbridled powers to the executive, which could lead to targeted and selective action against organisations that may not align with the government’s agenda,” Tewari added.

Highlighting additional concerns, he said there are several other problematic provisions in the Bill that require closer examination.

“Therefore, when the Bill is taken up for discussion, we will recommend that it be referred to either a Standing Committee or a Joint Parliamentary Committee,” he reiterated.

Meanwhile, introducing the Bill in the Lok Sabha, MoS Home Nityanand Rai stated that the legislation aims to enhance transparency and ensure the proper utilisation of foreign contributions.

Moving the Bill, Rai said its primary objective is to make the use of foreign funds more transparent and accountable. He emphasised that the government would not tolerate any activities that go against the spirit of the Constitution, the law, or the national interest, and would take necessary action accordingly.

Rai further clarified that the legislation is not intended to hinder genuine institutions. “Any organisation, whether an educational institution or an NGO, that works in line with the sovereignty and integrity of India and seeks to serve the nation will not face any obstruction,” he said.

Responding to opposition criticism that the Bill is “dangerous”, Rai asserted that it would only be “dangerous” for those involved in forced religious conversions using foreign funds or those misusing such contributions for personal gain.

--IANS

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