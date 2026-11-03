Forecast brief shows Democrats having midterm edge in US House and Senate races

Newark (New Jersey), Nov 3 (IANS) Democrats are projected to hold an advantage over the Republican Party in five of the seven closely watched Senate races, both US House of Representatives contests and also the race for Georgia Governor, a 2026 Midterm Forecast brief issued by a leading consultancy in campaign and perception management has revealed.

As the voting takes place in the US midterm elections on Tuesday, the forecast by Psifos Advisory Group - a division of Newark-based Gateway Group One - gives Democrats an edge in eight of the 10 key races, with Republicans favoured in the remaining two.

Among the Senate races, Democratic candidates are expected to be ahead in Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, Georgia and Michigan, while Republicans hold an advantage in Iowa and Florida.

For every race, the brief states a call, the probability of the other side winning, and the expected two-party vote share.

The calls run from 'Solid' in Georgia's Senate race (a 2 per cent chance of an upset) through 'Tilt' in Ohio (48 per cent) and Iowa (62 per cent for the Republican).

The election forecasting, asserted Psifos, is based on disciplined statistical modelling with a measured, bias-corrected reading of the online conversation.

"Four features set this method apart. It starts from evidence, not opinion. Each seat begins from fundamentals: the last presidential vote adjusted for the national mood, incumbency, primary strength and primary turnout. The weights are learned from past races, not set by judgement. It weighs polls by quality. Larger and newer polls count more, pollsters with a partisan lean count less, and thin polling is used but flagged," said Rahul Mehta, Managing Partner at the Psifos Advisory Group.

"It reads the online conversation and corrects it. We judge posts for or against each candidate across 12 platforms, correct for each platform's habitual lean, and compare races with one another. Where the volume is too one-sided to compare fairly, as in Minnesota's 5th (46 posts about one candidate for every one about the other), we leave the conversation out rather than let it distort the forecast," he added.

According to Mehta, before the vote, the brief fixes a test of whether a hostile online campaign costs a candidate votes, using Minnesota's 5th and Michigan. Five readings' predictions are locked on November 2, with a 2-point rule set in advance for deciding the outcome.

"After November 3, we score every reading against the result," he stated.

With a probable vote share of 51.3 per cent, the projection tilts toward Republican Ashley Hinson in her closely watched contest against Democratic state Representative Josh Turek for Iowa's open US Senate seat.

Kurus J Elavia, also a Managing Partner with Psifos, mentioned that the work rests on 20 years of building and running a digital democracy solution and services and it is that experience which has shaped two choices in the forecast.

"First, we treat online sentiment as evidence to be measured and corrected, never as a stand-in for votes. We have seen how volume, organised campaigns and audiences outside a district can distort it. Second, we build for accountability: the leaders we serve need to know how far to trust a number, not just which way it points," he said.

Meanwhile, Florida US Senate forecast gives Republican incumbent Ashley Moody an edge over Angie Nixon with a probable 53.0 per cent probable vote share.

"We are equally plain about the limits. The weight given to the online conversation has no track record yet. New Jersey's 7th rests on one older poll, and Minnesota's 5th has none. We state these limits in the brief because a forecast serves a client best when it shows where it is strong and where it is thin. Elections are decided by voters, but the decisions around them are made by people who need to know how far to trust a number. That is the standard we built this forecast to meet, and the standard we hold ourselves to after the votes are counted," Elavia added.

--IANS

/as