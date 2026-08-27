August 27, 2026 5:38 PM हिंदी

For the first time, the country has seen sports as a national priority: Sports min Mandaviya to PM Modi

For the first time, the country has seen sports as a national priority: Sports minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Khelo India Dialogue in New Delhi. Photo credit: IANS

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said India had, for the first time, begun viewing sports as a national priority rather than merely an activity, while highlighting the government's wider efforts to provide young people with opportunities, mentorship and a greater role in the country's development and policymaking.

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Khelo India Dialogue, Mandaviya said the government's approach towards youth development had sought to combine opportunities in sports, skills and nation-building through platforms designed to channel the energy and ideas of young Indians.

“Prime Minister, you have considered youth to be the future of India. You have also said that they are the future of India. For the first time, the country has seen sports as a national priority, not just an activity,” Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya pointed to the launch of the My Bharat platform in 2023 as part of efforts to provide young people with direction, mentorship and opportunities to contribute to national development.

“To strengthen this vision on the ground, you started a powerful platform like My Bharat in 2023. Our youth had the desire for energy, ideas, passion and service. But they also needed the right direction, mentorship, and opportunity. Today, My India is fulfilling these needs as a one-stop solution. Across the country, more than 2.66 crore youth have joined us. They are contributing to the nation's development alongside their careers,” he added.

The Sports Minister also highlighted the Developed India Young Leader Dialogue, saying the initiative had created a direct channel for young people to contribute ideas that could feed into the policymaking process.

“By advancing this vision, you have connected youth and ideas directly to policy-making through the Developed India Young Leader Dialogue. Prime Minister, on the occasion of Swami Vivekananda's birthday on 12th January, you sang a song with the youth. You listened to their ideas and interacted with them.”

Mandaviya said the interaction had helped reinforce among young people the belief that their ideas could have a tangible role in shaping the country's future.

“As a result, this year the Minister of the Development of the Nation drew on the ideas from the Developed India Young Leader Dialogue in his speech to present this year's budget as a youth-driven budget. Today, the country's youth feel that their ideas are not ignored but implemented.”

He further said the government had opened up new avenues for young people seeking opportunities and skill development. “Prime Minister, you have opened new doors for opportunities for the youth. If any youth wants to develop skills, you have launched the Prime Minister's Skills Development Programme.”

--IANS

vi/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

'Man-made and natural disaster': River man Megh Ale on Nepal flash floods

Nepal floods: Trishuli river system ravaged, over 300 tourists affected

PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan, attend SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan (File image)

PM Modi to visit Uzbekistan, attend SCO Summit in Kyrgyzstan

'Pleased to see so many attend PM's Khelo India Samvaad': Kiren Rijiju on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address at the Khelo India Samvaad

'Pleased to see so many attend PM's Khelo India Samvaad': Rijiju

Akhilendra Mishra shares Team ‘Lagaan’ picture from Mumbai outing at CST station

Akhilendra Mishra shares Team ‘Lagaan’ picture from Mumbai outing at CST station

Karisma Kapoor recalls Kareena Kapoor’s no-makeup look in Asoka, says she set a new trend

Karisma Kapoor recalls Kareena Kapoor’s no-makeup look in Asoka, says she set a new trend

Sonal Dinusha's marathon unbeaten 133 helps Sri Lanka seal hard-fought draw against India in the second Test of the series t the SSC Ground in Colombo on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd Test: Dinusha’s marathon unbeaten 133 helps SL seal hard-fought draw against India

Jeremy Allen White teams up with whistleblower to blow cover on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook in new ‘The Social Reckoning’ trailer (Photo: Jeremy Allen White/Instagram)

Jeremy Allen White teams up with whistleblower to blow cover on Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook in new ‘The Social Reckoning’ trailer

Yastika Bhatia to lead India ‘A’ in one-day and multi-day games against Australia ‘A’, Anushka Sharma named T20 skipper. Photo credit: IANS

Yastika to lead India ‘A’ in one-day and multi-day games against Australia ‘A’, Anushka named T20 skipper

Time to recalibrate Bangladesh-India ties based on equality and mutual interest (File image)

Time to recalibrate Bangladesh-India ties based on equality and mutual interest

India’s 2‑wheeler retail growth touches nearly 20 pc in Aug

India’s 2‑wheeler retail growth touches nearly 20 pc in Aug