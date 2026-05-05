May 05, 2026 12:09 PM हिंदी

For Suvinder Vicky, being ‘alpha’ is about keeping the family together

For Suvinder Vicky, being ‘alpha’ is about keeping the family together

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Suvinder Vicky has shared his two cents on what truly means to be an “alpha”. The acclaimed star shared that it is not about power or control, but to be accountable and responsible.

Talking about his latest offering, “Glory”, and how boxing is often seen as an “alpha” sport, IANS asked how Suvinder would define being an alpha?

The actor said: I’ve already accepted that tag and received that recognition… Being the head of the family… managing the household expenses, taking care of the children, and fulfilling things like buying things for your wife when you are capable… that role of being the one who sustains the family… the one who keeps everyone together.”

For the 53-year-old actor, real success lies in keeping the family fulfilled, where their happiness becomes your own.

“So, if your family is happy with you, you are happy. Your parents are happy. People are happy to see you, people who appreciate your work,” said Suvinder.

Meanwhile, talking about his latest show “Glory”, it also stars Pulkit Samrat, Divyenndu, Ashutosh Rana, Sikandar Kher, Sayani Gupta, Yashpal Sharma, Jannat Zubair, Kunal Thakur, and Kashmira Pardeshi.

Glory is about the gritty, high-stakes world of boxing. It dives into the brutal ecosystem and opens with the mysterious death of Nihal Singh, India’s hope for an Olympic boxing medal.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja, and produced by Mohit Shah and Anshuman under the Atomic Films banner, the series started streaming on Netflix on May 1.

Talking about the actor, it was in 1995 when Suvinder stepped into the world of acting with “Full Tension”, a TV series on DD National. He was then seen working in the theater and Punjabi cinema.

He first gained recognition with his role in CAT, a crime thriller starring Randeep Hooda, Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Agarwal Sharma, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Danish Sood, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, and Kavya Thapar. He then shot to fame with Kohrra.

--IANS

dc/

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