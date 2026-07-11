Football: Preparations continue for Shillong Leg of 135th Durand Cup with trophy tour

Shillong, July 11 (IANS) Wailadmiki Shylla, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, welcomed the Trophy Tour of the 135th Durand Cup to Shillong on Saturday, as the football-loving state received the tournament's three iconic trophies following their ceremonial flag-off by Hon'ble President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in New Delhi earlier this month.

The ceremony was also attended by Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa SM, General Officer Commanding, 101 Area; Air Marshal Devendra P. Hirani, YSM VSM, Senior Air Staff Officer, Eastern Air Command; Major General D.K. Singh SM VSM, General Officer Commanding, Bengal Sub Area and Vice Chairman, Durand Cup Organising Committee; Major General Jai Singh Bainsla SM, Additional Director General, Assam Rifles; Smt. Isawanda Laloo IAS, Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs Department, Government of Meghalaya; Idashisha Nongrang IPS, Director General of Police, Meghalaya; John F. Kharshiing, Working President, Meghalaya State Olympic Association; and Hamletson Dohling, President, Meghalaya Football Association, along with senior civil and military officials, representatives of participating clubs, and members of the football fraternity.

The ceremony celebrated Meghalaya's rich footballing heritage while formally inaugurating the Trophy Tour's journey through the first of the tournament's five host cities. The programme featured a presentation on the rich legacy of the Durand Cup, a special screening of the President of India's Trophy Unveiling and Flag-off Ceremony held earlier this month at Rashtrapati Bhavan, a choir performance by the 15-member Khmih Creative Society, the ceremonial showcase of the tournament's three iconic trophies, the Durand Cup, the President's Cup and the Simla Trophy and an exchange of mementoes between the dignitaries before the trophy convoy was flagged off.

Addressing the gathering, Wailadmiki Shylla, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, said, “Football is not merely a game in Meghalaya; it is part of our identity. It unites communities, inspires our youth, and brings immense pride to our State. We are grateful to the Indian Armed Forces for allowing Meghalaya to host the Durand Cup for the third consecutive year, and we hope that Shillong will one day have the privilege of hosting the Durand Cup Final.”

The Minister later formally flagged off the Meghalaya leg of the Trophy Tour, marking the commencement of the tournament's public engagement programme in the state ahead of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup.

Following the ceremonial flag-off, the Trophy Convoy embarked on a city-wide tour across some of Shillong's most prominent landmarks, taking all three trophies closer to football fans. Travelling through Camel Back Road, Civil Hospital, Umshyrpi Bridge, Shillong Peak, Nongthymmai, Laitumkhrah, Dhanketi Point, Barik Point, and Khyndailad before culminating at the Chief Minister Football Fan Park at the SRGT Ground, Polo, the Trophy Tour will bring the excitement of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup to the heart of the city while building anticipation for the tournament's return to Meghalaya.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant General Mohit Wadhwa, SM, General Officer Commanding, 101 Area, said, "There are cities that host football, and there are cities that live football. Shillong proudly belongs to the latter. The passion, knowledge, and unwavering support of football fans here create an atmosphere admired throughout India's football fraternity. Meghalaya has become an integral part of the Durand Cup journey, and we are delighted to return to Shillong once again and reaffirm the city's place as one of the tournament's key destinations."

Shillong will once again play a significant role in the tournament, hosting Group E fixtures featuring Mumbay FC, Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, and Nongkseh SS&CC. The city will stage eight matches, including a quarter-final and a semi-final, reaffirming its status as one of the tournament's principal host centres and one of India's strongest footballing regions.

Following its successful trophy tour in Shillong, Jowai, and Tura, the trophies' next destination will be Imphal, where they will be on display on July 15, before continuing their journey across the tournament's host cities in the build-up to the kick-off of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup on July 25.

The 135th Durand Cup will be played from July 25 to August 23, 2026, across five host cities — Kolkata, Shillong, Imphal, Guwahati, and Ranchi, with the Jharkhand capital making its debut as a host venue in the tournament's 138-year history.

Organised by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services and with the support of the host state governments, the Durand Cup is the world's third-oldest surviving football competition. Established in 1888, it continues to be one of India's most prestigious football tournaments while providing an important platform for established stars, emerging talent, and Services teams.

The 135th edition will feature 24 teams, including one foreign side representing the Sri Lankan Armed Forces, competing across 43 matches at six venues. The tournament will kick off with the Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on July 25 before culminating with the Final at the same venue on August 23.

--IANS

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