Vietnam boat accident: PM Modi offers condolences, assures all possible assistance by Embassy

Auckland, July 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the boat accident involving Indian nationals in Vietnam while emphasising that the Indian Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance to those affected in coordination with the Vietnamese authorities.

A boat carrying Indian tourists capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday with local media reporting death of 15 people and injuries to 21 who were rescued and shifted to various medical facilities.

Offering his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, PM Modi hoped for an early recovery of the injured survivors.

"Extremely saddened to learn about the tragic news of a boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. My sincere condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. My prayers for the early recovery of the injured survivors," PM Modi wrote on X.

"Our Embassy and Consulate are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with the Vietnamese authorities," he added.

PM Modi is currently returning to India after completing a three-nation visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand.

The exact details of the incident are still unknown and the local authorities are conducting search and rescue operations, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam stated.

"In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam a few hours ago. Exact details of the incident are being ascertained as search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing," the Embassy of India in Hanoi wrote on X.

In order to provide information and assistance to affected families, a Control Room at the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City has been set up. Another Control room has been established in Hanoi.

According to VnExpress, the speedboat that capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai island, Phu Quoc, was carrying 32 Indian tourists along with a flight attendant and four crew members.

Citing information from the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone authorities, VnExpress reported that the incident took place around 1 PM when a speedboat belonging to Ocean Pear Island Company unexpectedly malfunctioned and capsized.

Several nearby tourist boats came to the rescue upon seeing the distressed vessel. An Thoi Port Border Guard Station said that 15 people died, including two women and 13 men. As many as 21 people who were rescued were taken to medical facilities for emergency treatment.

–IANS

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