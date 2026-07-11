July 11, 2026 7:40 PM हिंदी

UNHCR concerned over forced repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan

UNHCR concerned over forced repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan (File Image)

Islamabad, July 11 (IANS) The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has expressed concerns over the ‘forced’ repatriation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan, local media reported on Saturday.

The figures obtained from the Hamza Baba transit point in Landi Kotal showed a significant increase in the number of Afghan refugees returning in recent days. According to the officials at the transit point, the number of returnees exceeds 10,000 on a daily basis since Pakistan has ordered all Afghan nationals in the country to go back to Afghanistan, Pakistan’s daily Dawn reported.

The spokesperson of UNHCR Pakistan, Qaiser Khan Afridi, while speaking to Dawn, expressed concern over the government of Pakistan’s decision to ‘forcibly’ send back the Afghan refugees and asylum seekers,

“UNHCR remains particularly concerned about women and girls forced to return to a country where their human rights are at risk, as well as other groups who might be at risk,” he said.

He also urged the authorities to ensure the return of Afghans to Afghanistan is voluntary, safe and dignified.

“The UNHCR has appealed to the government of Pakistan to exempt Afghans with continued international protection needs from voluntary return, especially those facing refoulement risks, including profiles such as female heads of households, women and girls enrolled in educational institutions in Pakistan, individuals from ethnic and religious minorities, human rights defenders, journalists. performing artists and members from the transgender community,” the report from Dawn detailed.

According to the officials in Landi Kotal and Torkham, due to the fear of a crackdown, the Afghan nationals with or without any identity documents are flocking to the border crossing to return to Afghanistan.

The current number of returns has tripled compared to the figures from May and June.

The officials are expecting a further increase in the repatriations in the coming days as more government departments are focusing on the repatriation.

“According to the UNHCR, some 2,560,000 Afghans have returned to their country since the start of action on the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan (IFRP) in November 2023, with 260,000 of them deported by the immigration authorities for overstaying in Pakistan without any legal travel documents. It said that 900,000 Afghan refugees and asylum seekers were still residing in Pakistan,” the report noted.

–IANS

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