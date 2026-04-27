Football: Mbappe could miss rest of season with a muscle injury (ld)

Madrid, April 27 (IANS) Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe is in danger of missing the last five games of the La Liga 2025-26 season, including the clash away to FC Barcelona on May 10, after the club confirmed that he suffered a muscle injury in Friday night's 1-1 draw away to Real Betis.

Mbappe had to leave the pitch 10 minutes from time with Real Madrid leading 1-0, before Hector Bellerin's late equaliser all but ended Madrid's chances of winning this season's title, reports Xinhua.

"Following the tests carried out today on Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg," informed the Real Madrid website.

As usual with Real Madrid, there was no return date, with the club only informing that it was "awaiting progress" on the Frenchman, who has 24 goals in La Liga this season.

The proximity of this summer's World Cup is also a factor, with the tournament kicking off on June 11, and Mbappe set to play a crucial role for France.

Mbappe has been diagnosed with a "semitendinosus muscle injury" in his left leg after he felt discomfort in his hamstrings during the 1-1 draw with Real Betis, the La Liga club confirmed on Monday.

Mbappe felt discomfort in his hamstrings and asked to be substituted in the 35th minute of the second half. He was then replaced by Gonzalo Garcia in the 81st minute. The injury was identified after examinations conducted on Monday; however, the club has not provided a specific timeframe for his recovery.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Kylian Mbappe by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg. Awaiting progress," Real Madrid said in a statement on Monday.

Mbappe played his 100th match wearing the Real Madrid jersey against Betis. The forward reached the milestone in his second season with the La Liga club, having achieved 66 victories and 85 goals across all competitions he has participated in.

Since his debut on August 14, 2024, he has played 62 matches in LaLiga, 25 in the Champions League, 5 in the Copa del Rey, 4 in the Club World Cup, 3 in the Spanish Super Cup, and 1 in the UEFA Super Cup.

--IANS

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