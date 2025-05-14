Football: Jonathan David announces departure from LOSC Lille

Lille, May 14 (IANS) Canadian striker Jonathan David has announced his decision to leave Ligue 1 side LOSC Lille at the end of the season through an emotional post on Instagram. The 25-year-old will leave as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract.

This decision follows after the striker has been linked with Serie A clubs Juventus and Napoli, while FC Barcelona and Newcastle are also interested.

“I wanted to tell you myself that after so many years at the club, it’s finally time to say goodbye. I’ve had five wonderful seasons here, and I know it hasn't always been easy, but I hope that with my goals and my celebrations, I have managed to bring you some joy. Notably, the French Championship and the League championship trophy. I think that with these two trophies, we have brought a lot of pleasure and joy,” said David in the video.

David will be leaving LOSC five years after joining from KAA Gent for a 27 million Euro fee. Over the course of his stay at the French club, he has won a Ligue 1 title and a Trophee des Champions, whilst he has also netted 109 times in 231 games. This season, he has 25 goals in 48 games in all competitions. His last game for Les Dogues will be against Stade de Reims on Saturday.

“I would like to thank all of my teammates, all the coaches, the staff, the medical teams, and the managers. Everyone I have met and spent months with at the club, thank you very much for everything you have given me personally over the years. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“And finally, to the supporters, I know I did not have the easiest start, but you have always been behind me. You have supported me through all the difficult times, and for that, I truly hold you in my heart. Thank you for all the beautiful moments we have shared. You were behind the team, behind me, encouraging us, allowing us to experience seasons like the ones we had. Thank you,” he added.

At just 25 years of age, David is already the top international goal scorer in Canada’s history with 32 goals to his name, followed by Cyle Larin with 30 goals.

