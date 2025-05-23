Football: Demirovic seeks redemption in German Cup final after 2022 heartbreak

Berlin (Germany), May 22 (IANS) As the 2025 German Cup final approaches, Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic finds himself confronting a wave of mixed emotions. Now 27, the Bosnia international still recalls the painful memory of the 2022 final, when his penalty hit the crossbar during the shootout while playing for Freiburg. That miss, he admits, may haunt him for the rest of his life.

"Since then," Demirovic said, "I developed compassion for all having to execute a penalty under that pressure."

In that May 2022 final, Freiburg's hopes ended in a loss to Leipzig, sealed in part by Demirovic's failed spot-kick.

This Saturday's final at Berlin's Olympic Stadium presents a new opportunity for redemption. Stuttgart face third-tier Arminia Bielefeld in a clash that Demirovic insists won't be taken lightly, reports Xinhua.

"A first-flight side crossing swords with a lower-league side doesn't change anything," he said. "It might sound like a hollow phrase, but it's true: cup finals have their special rules and procedures."

Stuttgart may be considered heavy favourites, particularly after recovering from a mid-season slump, but Demirovic warned against complacency. "We might be the big favourites after we escaped our league season low in time, but in these 90 or more minutes, it is an eye-to-eye issue," he said.

Demirovic hopes Stuttgart can avoid another nerve-wracking penalty shootout - though he says he would step up again if needed.

"If things repeat, I would go for it and take a shot," he said. "To always get new chances, no matter what happened in the past, is one of football's great features."

The striker insists that this match represents a fresh start. "It's a different club I play for, and I took penalties after that hit the target," he said. "This game is like a new life - at least it is a new opportunity."

Demirovic also pushed back on the idea that Bielefeld are underdogs - with the third-tier side having defeated four Bundesliga teams on their way to the final.

"Just remember who they knocked out," he said. "You might be lucky in one game, but Freiburg, Werder Bremen, Union Berlin, and Bayer Leverkusen? Now that's beyond a lucky shot."

His teammate, Germany international Deniz Undav, echoed the significance of the occasion. "Playing a final like that is like playing against Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the league or the Champions League," Undav said. "A cup final is something even bigger."

For Demirovic and Stuttgart, Saturday offers a chance to create new memories - and to finally move on from the shadow of a missed opportunity.

