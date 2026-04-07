April 07, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

FMCG firms should consolidate portfolios, diversify supply chains to counter global risks: Report

FMCG firms should consolidate portfolios, diversify supply chains to counter global risks: Report

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) FMCG companies should adopt contingency‑led supply‑chain planning, portfolio consolidation and revenue growth management to counter risks to India’s consumer products and retail industry from the US–Iran war, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from EY India also urged sharper resource allocation, localisation, and backward integration across value chains.

Sectors most exposed to oil, petrochemicals and global shipping—edible oils, textiles, paints, packaged foods and personal care—are already facing cost shocks and pricing dilemmas, it said.

Rising crude and derivatives prices and supply‑chain constraints are likely to have ripple effects across sectors, potentially dampening the strong profitability trajectory of the industry.

Costs associated with packaging and transportation have surged and a weakening currency is further adding pressure by increasing import costs. Meanwhile, supply chain constraints are driving higher commodity prices, freight costs, and price volatility.

Edible oil inflation remains a key concern as India imports around 57 per cent of edible oil needs and retail edible oil inflation crossed 7 per cent in early 2026, the report said.

FMCG companies using palm oil (snacks, bakery, packaged foods) continue to face margin pressure.

These pressures are expected to translate into higher retail prices or grammage reductions leading to smaller pack sizes, it said.

Personal care makers face shortages and price spikes in inputs, especially petrochemical‑derivatives.

Shortages and sharp price increases in inputs like silicone oil and ammonia have already impacted niche segments such as condoms and medical personal care products, where quality standards and substitutes are limited.

"Brands are likely to delay new product launches and prioritise core SKUs, focusing on volume stability and margin protection rather than portfolio expansion," the report predicted.

Paint companies are evaluating price hikes of 2–5 per cent if crude prices remain elevated into FY27 but competitive intensity within the sector may delay aggressive price passes through to consumers, it said.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Alana King reclaims No.1 spot in ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

Alana King reclaims No.1 spot in ICC Women's ODI Bowling Rankings

MEA Secy visits Suriname Embassy to condole demise of former President Santokhi

MEA Secy visits Suriname Embassy to condole demise of former President Santokhi

Pakistanis paying huge price for govt's multi-billion dollar policy errors: Report

Pakistanis paying huge price for govt's multi-billion dollar policy errors: Report

Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman denies retiring from T20I format: Report

Pakistan star Fakhar Zaman denies retiring from T20I format: Report

Lungi Ngidi is easy to handle, knows his bowling areas well, says Delhi Capitals bowling coach Munaf Patel. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Lungi Ngidi is easy to handle, knows his bowling areas well, says Munaf Patel

Bangladesh Foreign Minister begins India visit, to hold key meetings on Wednesday

Bangladesh Foreign Minister begins India visit, to hold key meetings on Wednesday

Opening of Saint Kitts and Nevis resident mission will deepen partnership: EAM Jaishankar

Opening of Saint Kitts and Nevis resident mission will deepen partnership: EAM Jaishankar

'Will boost morale', 'bring gender equality': Female professionals welcome Women's Reservation Bill

'Will boost morale', 'bring gender equality': Female professionals welcome Women's Reservation Bill

IPL 2026: Rain delays start of Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026: Rain delays start of Match 13 between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians

Terror will not deter us: Israel condemns attack on its Consulate in Turkey (File image)

Terror will not deter us: Israel condemns attack on its Consulate in Turkey