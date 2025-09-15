September 15, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

FM Sitharaman shares another side of PM Modi which is tender, thoughful, humane

Nirmala Sitharaman shares another side of PM Modi which is tender, thoughful, humane

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday offered a rare glimpse into the more personal side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as not only a strong and decisive leader, but also a tender, thoughtful, and deeply humane individual.

In a video post on social media platform X, shared with the hashtag #MyModiStory, Sitharaman recalled a touching moment from her career that revealed the Prime Minister’s concern for the well-being of his colleagues.

"In a few days, we shall mark Hon’ble PM @narendramodi’s birthday as part of #SevaPakhwada2025. Based on my experience, I wish to share how I see a strong leader in PM Modi, who is also caring and compassionate," she said.

Recounting the day of her first-ever Budget speech, Sitharaman said it was a moment she would never forget — not because of the speech itself, but because of what followed.

"I had barely reached home when my phone rang. It was the Hon'ble Prime Minister. The first words I heard were filled with genuine worry: ‘Why didn’t you take care of yourself?’ Before I could respond, he had already taken action. He sent his personal doctor to my home, instructing him to run all necessary tests and ensure I was absolutely fine," she shared.

What touched her the most, she added, was that PM Modi's concern did not fade.

"Even today, every now and then, he reminds me: ‘Are you looking after yourself? How are you keeping?’ That kind of compassion from someone who leads a nation is truly extraordinary."

Sitharaman emphasised that while most people view PM Modi as a resolute and serious leader — and rightly so, she has also seen a softer side.

"People see Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji as a strong, serious, and determined leader, and yes, he is all of that. But I have also seen another side of him, one that is tender, thoughtful, and humane. That combination of firmness and compassion is what makes him different," she added.

--IANS

jk/vd

LATEST NEWS

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra register statements with the Mumbai Police in 60 crore fraud case

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra register statements with the Mumbai Police in 60 crore fraud case

Namo Shree Yojana benefits over 6 lakh mothers in Gujarat; Rs 354cr disbursed in 18 months

Namo Shree Yojana benefits over 6 lakh mothers in Gujarat; Rs 354cr disbursed in 18 months

Modiji took care of me like a father: Piyush Goyal shares how PM arranged yoga expert for his throat probelm

'Modiji took care of me like a father': Piyush Goyal shares how PM arranged yoga expert for his throat problem

Awami League slams Yunus regime for extreme lawlessness in Bangladesh (File image)

Awami League slams Yunus regime for extreme lawlessness in Bangladesh

Pakistan eyeing Feb deadline to inaugurate reconstructed Lashkar terror complex in Muridke (File image)

Pakistan eyeing Feb deadline to inaugurate reconstructed Lashkar terror complex in Muridke

Bangladesh: Garment factory workers stage protest over suspension of employees (File image)

Bangladesh: Garment factory workers stage protest over suspension of employees

Aadhaar mandatory for online ticket booking in first 15 minutes from Oct 1: Railways

Aadhaar mandatory for online ticket booking in first 15 minutes from Oct 1: Railways

After SC clean chit, Team Vantara reiterates resolve to continue healing animals

After SC clean chit, Team Vantara reiterates resolve to continue healing animals

Bangladesh: Another Hindu temple vandalised ahead of Durga Puja (File image)

Bangladesh: Another Hindu temple vandalised ahead of Durga Puja

Nirmala Sitharaman shares another side of PM Modi which is tender, thoughful, humane

FM Sitharaman shares another side of PM Modi which is tender, thoughful, humane